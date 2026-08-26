Greenberg Traurig Deploys the Next Generation of CoCounsel Legal

AmLaw 20 firm's four-year collaboration with Thomson Reuters culminates in the rollout of agentic AI built to work through the stages of a legal matter

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has deployed the next generation of CoCounsel Legal, Thomson Reuters' agentic artificial intelligence (AI) for legal professionals. The rollout gives lawyers across the firm's global offices access to AI that can plan, research, and draft across a matter.

The deployment builds on four years of collaboration in which Greenberg Traurig attorneys received early access to CoCounsel Legal, participated in beta testing, and helped shape product development and integrations.

"What distinguishes Greenberg Traurig is not technology alone, but the talented professionals who use it to help solve complex challenges for our clients. We have historically embraced innovation where it can create meaningful value, and the deployment of CoCounsel Legal reflects that philosophy. By combining this technology with the experience and judgment of our lawyers, we are enhancing our ability to deliver efficient, forward-looking, and client-centered legal services," Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said.

Built for how legal work actually gets done

The next generation of CoCounsel Legal plans an approach, retrieves authoritative content, reasons through the issues, and drafts with citations, adapting mid-workflow as new facts emerge. Every output is grounded in Westlaw and Practical Law content, guided by 35 million West Key Number classifications and 3.9 million Precision Research attributes, with reasoning and citations attorneys can inspect rather than simply accept. Brief Builder extends this further, turning that grounded research and reasoning directly into a structured, court-ready draft brief.

"Our longstanding work with Thomson Reuters and our involvement in CoCounsel's development gave us a clear understanding of the platform's capabilities," Greenberg Traurig Chief Pricing and Innovation Officer Matthew N. Beekhuizen said. "Its integration with DeepJudge, Westlaw, and Practical Law will help our lawyers access firm and legal knowledge more effectively while maintaining the quality and professional judgment our clients expect."

"The legal industry is moving beyond AI that simply generates answers, and Greenberg Traurig's deployment shows what that shift looks like in practice," Thomson Reuters President, Legal Professionals Raghu Ramanathan said. "The next generation of CoCounsel Legal helps its lawyers turn insight into action by combining trusted legal content, agentic intelligence, and workflow execution in a single experience, grounded in the transparency and accountability of our Fiduciary-Grade AI™ standard. That's a fundamentally different approach to legal AI, and Greenberg Traurig is helping lead the profession in putting it to work."

Innovation with guardrails

Innovation is part of Greenberg Traurig's DNA and core values. The firm has long been an early adopter of transformative technology, and its approach to AI is no different: actively shaping the tools its lawyers use rather than simply adopting them. Clients are made aware that lawyers use AI on their matters, and AI-generated work products are reviewed by lawyers handling the matter and by supervising shareholders before they reach a client.

Greenberg Traurig maintains a governance framework centered on the responsible use of AI. The firm's commitment to responsible AI reflects a core tenet of firm culture, supported by rigorous information security and due diligence protocols that are applied to each AI tool deployed. These protocols are specifically designed to help ensure that AI models utilized by the firm do not train on client data, and that data rights and confidentiality obligations are respected at every stage. Greenberg Traurig is committed to bringing the efficiencies and advantages the best AI tools have to offer to its clients without compromising the protection of the data entrusted to it.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

About Thomson Reuters: Thomson Reuters informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world- leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP