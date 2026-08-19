Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Deepens Riyadh Commitment with Move to Kingdom Centre

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity has relocated its Riyadh office and the Greenberg Traurig Regional Headquarters to Kingdom Centre, reinforcing the firm's long-term commitment to the Kingdom and its confidence in the trajectory of the Saudi legal market.

The move reflects the firm's continued investment in its regional platform and its intent to build a lasting presence in Riyadh. Since launching in the Middle East in 2023 followed by the establishment of a regional headquarter in Riyadh in 2024 to support the expansion of the firm in the region and provide strategic and management support, Greenberg Traurig has grown steadily across the region, and the new office positions the firm to serve its clients and its people from one of Riyadh's most recognized landmarks, and solidifies its commitment to execute its long-term vision to be a true leader in the Middle East.

Kingdom Centre has stood as a defining feature of the Riyadh skyline for more than two decades and remains one of the city's most iconic addresses, making it a fitting home for a firm focused on standing, permanence, and the next generation of legal talent in the Kingdom.

The new office location occupies the 56th floor of Kingdom Centre. The space has been designed to encourage collaboration, support efficient working, and give the firm the flexibility to grow.

"This move is more than finding a new address; it is a statement of intent. We are deepening our roots in the Kingdom, reaffirming our long-term commitment to our clients, and signaling our confidence in the extraordinary trajectory of the legal market here. Greenberg Traurig does not simply follow opportunity; we invest in it, and we invest in the people and markets we believe in," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

"As part of our vision, we believe that investing in our regional operations is pivotal and key to our growth and our alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Establishing our Regional Headquarters in Riyadh reflects that commitment and our confidence in Saudi Arabia as the center of our regional platform. Our focus has been on planting roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East and most relevant to our clients, recruiting and retaining the best legal talent in the market, and building not just for today but for the future," Middle East Regional Chairman and Riyadh Managing Shareholder Khalid A. Al-Thebity and Riyadh Deputy Managing Shareholder Marwa Al-Siyabi said in a combined statement.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai, adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025. The firm has established itself in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate; infrastructure and transportation; energy and natural resources; hospitality; finance and restructuring; mergers and acquisitions; private equity; private credit; sports and entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, and licensing; capital markets; and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP