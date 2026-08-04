Greenberg Traurig Named 'Significant Player' by IBLJ

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been included in India Business Law Journal (IBLJ)'s annual survey of the leading international law firms for India-related work.

The recognition of Greenberg Traurig as a "Significant Player" is the result of wide-ranging consultations with India-focused corporate counsel as well as partners at Indian law firms, and reinforced by submissions from international firms, alongside the IBLJ editorial team's research and interviews, according to the publication.

The list mentions the recent addition of Shareholder Ashok K. Lalwani, a renowned corporate lawyer who has built a top Capital Markets and Corporate practice across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and a leading international practice in India, to Greenberg Traurig's Singapore office. IBLJ cites Greenberg Traurig's representations of India-based companies on complex cross-border matters, including recent engagements that have included advising on strategic international acquisitions and divestitures; transactions involving significant Indian operations; and representation of multiple Indian generic pharmaceutical companies in U.S. regulatory and dispute matters as reasons the firm was included on its list.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP