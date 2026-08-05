Greenberg Traurig Represents The Ardent Companies in Strategic Recapitalization of Self-Storage Portfolio with StepStone Group

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented longtime client The Ardent Companies, a privately held real estate firm based in Atlanta, in connection with the recapitalization of eight Class A self-storage assets totaling 742,855 square feet across seven states and the launch of a continuation vehicle with StepStone Group, a leading institutional investor.

The transaction involved the buyout of existing equity partners and allowed Ardent to return significant capital to its investors, the company said in a statement. The transaction was partially financed by a mortgage loan from ACORE Capital. Ardent will continue to serve as the day-to-day asset manager of the portfolio and general partner of the continuation vehicle.

"Our team has worked alongside Ardent from day one, advising on the acquisition, financing, development, and operation of these assets as they evolved into a high-quality institutional portfolio," said Jordan S. Lewis, a Real Estate Practice shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office and lead counsel for Ardent on the transaction. "It was especially meaningful to help Ardent reach this milestone through a continuation vehicle transaction that provides liquidity to existing investors while creating a strong platform for future growth."

"We are grateful for our longstanding relationship with Greenberg Traurig. Their thoughtful and practical counsel was instrumental in bringing together our latest venture. The Ardent/Greenberg Traurig relationship continues to add meaningful value across our investments," said Thomas Olson, partner and head of self-storage strategy at Ardent.

The Greenberg Traurig deal team also included Co-President and Global Real Estate Practice Co-Chair Michael J. Baum in Chicago, Private Funds Group Co-Chair Stephen R. Goler in Denver, Philadelphia Real Estate Shareholder John P. Schwartz, and Chicago Tax Shareholder Lawrence H. Brenman, as well as Real Estate Associates Brandon M. Salky and Aaron Slann in Atlanta.

"This deal showcases Greenberg Traurig's ability to assemble a cross-office team with the real estate, private funds, financing, and tax experience needed to execute sophisticated transactions for our clients," Baum said. "We are proud to have supported Ardent through a milestone transaction that delivered liquidity to investors, strengthened an institutional-quality portfolio, and positioned the company to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP