Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for 5 IFLR Middle East Awards 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been shortlisted for five 2026 IFLR Middle East Awards. The awards ceremony will be held Oct. 8 at the Address Sky View Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Greenberg Traurig is shortlisted in the following categories:

Debt & Equity-Linked Deal of the Year: Kuwait Finance House AT1 Mudaraba Sukuk

Public Policy & Regulation Team of the Year

Rising Star – International: Krishen Patel

Net-Zero Transition Award

Pro Bono Firm of the Year

The IFLR Middle East Awards celebrate legal innovation across the region, honouring firms and in-house teams for their work on groundbreaking deals, creative structures, and novel approaches to complex mandates, according to the publication.

"Being shortlisted in five categories reflects the strength, reach, and momentum of Greenberg Traurig's Middle East platform," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "From public policy and regulation to capital markets, pro bono, sustainability, and individual lawyer recognition, these nominations underscore the calibre of our teams and their commitment in a region of extraordinary growth and opportunity."

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chairman and Managing Shareholder of the Riyadh office, added: "These five nominations are an important marker of the regional platform we have built, one that combines local market insight, international standards, and deep industry knowledge. We are proud to see our teams recognized across areas that matter significantly to clients and to the continued development of the Middle East legal market."

Riyadh Deputy Managing Shareholder Marwa Al-Siyabi added, "This breadth of recognition speaks to the quality of our lawyers, the trust placed in us by clients, and our shared commitment to supporting sophisticated, high-impact work across the region."

"We are grateful to our clients and colleagues for the collaboration that has led to this recognition," Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office Shibeer Ahmed and Chadi Salloum, Head of the UAE's Corporate Practice, said in a joint statement. "We are especially proud to see Corporate Shareholder Krishen Patel shortlisted in the Rising Star – International category; a highly competitive field. His nomination reflects not only his individual talent and commitment, but also the strength of the next generation of lawyers helping to shape our regional platform."

"These nominations reinforce the importance of investing for the long term in the region's most active industries and in the people who serve them; a key demonstration of the balanced platform we are developing to support clients as their ambitions evolve," Abu Dhabi Co-Managing Shareholders Christian Adams and Chris Lester said in a joint statement.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai, adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025. The firm has established itself in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate; infrastructure and transportation; energy and natural resources; hospitality; finance and restructuring; mergers and acquisitions; private equity; private credit; sports and entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, and licensing; capital markets; and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP