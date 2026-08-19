Greenberg Traurig's Jaret L. Davis and Antonio Peña Recognized in Inaugural 2026 Miami Titan 100 Awards

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Senior Vice President and Miami Co-Managing Shareholder Jaret L. Davis and Latin America Practice Co-Chair Antonio Peña have been selected for the 2026 Miami Titan 100 Awards' inaugural class.

The Titan 100 recognizes Miami's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who are among the region's most accomplished leaders and have not only built extraordinary companies but also have redefined what it means to lead, according to Titan's press release. Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities. Collectively, the 2026 Miami Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $44 billion in annual revenue and employ over 170,000 individuals across the region and beyond.

Davis helps lead the more than 400 lawyers and business staff in the firm's founding office and has played a key role in its continued strategic growth. His practice focuses on structuring and negotiating domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital raising transactions, and large financings. An active Miami community leader, Davis is co-founder and general counsel of eMerge Americas, chair of the Nicklaus Children's Health System Board, a member of the University of Miami Board of Trustees, a founding member of The Partnership for Miami, and former chair of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. Through his business and civic leadership, Davis has played a role in advancing Miami's technology ecosystem and economic development initiatives.

Peña helps lead a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers that helps clients address business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. He played a leadership role in the growth of the firm's international associate program and launch of Greenberg Traurig's São Paulo office. He also helped to strengthen the firm's cross-border capabilities throughout Latin America, as evidenced by the many awards the practice has won in recent years for its diversified capabilities in the region. Peña advises clients on complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments, restructurings, and other multijurisdictional transactions throughout Latin America and beyond. He previously served as president of the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce's Inter-American Chapter in Miami and has held leadership positions supporting commercial and business relationships throughout the Americas.

Davis and Peña will be recognized at the Titan 100 annual awards event Nov. 19 at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, where business leaders from across the region will gather to celebrate the 2026 Titan 100 honorees.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP