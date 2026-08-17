Greenberg Traurig's Lori Cohen Named to Benchmark Litigation's 2026 'Top 10 Women in Litigation' List

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice and Trial Practice, was named to Benchmark Litigation's 2026 "Top 10 Women in Litigation" list, part of the publication's "Top 250 Women in Litigation" guide. This is Cohen's ninth consecutive year on the "Top 10" list.

According to the publication, the annual ranking highlights women attorneys whose litigation work, peer and client feedback, and proven results distinguish them in their respective fields.

Cohen's inclusion follows several recent recognitions. Earlier this year, Benchmark Litigation honored Cohen with its Hall of Fame award at its U.S. Awards ceremony. Benchmark Litigation has also named Cohen among its "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" from 2018 to 2026; a "National Practice Area Star" for General Commercial, Health Care, and Product Liability from 2020 to 2026; a "Litigation Star" from 2020 to 2026; and "Product Liability Attorney of the Year" in 2019 and 2022.

In June, Cohen was named to Forbes' inaugural 2026 "America's Top Women Lawyers" list, which recognizes 200 women attorneys in private practice for the skill, dedication, and judgment they bring to high-stakes legal work.

Cohen also has been recognized throughout her career by other leading legal industry publications and directories, including being named The American Lawyer's 2024 "Attorney of the Year" and listed in The Legal 500 "Hall of Fame" for product liability litigation involving pharmaceutical and medical devices. She is ranked Band 1 on Chambers USA's Product Liability: Pharmaceutical list and is included on Chambers USA's Star Individuals list for Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Litigation: Product Liability (Georgia), and Product Liability & Mass Torts (Nationwide). She also is recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers Global, Outstanding Lawyers in America, Lexology Index, Georgia Trend's "Legal Elite," and Georgia Super Lawyers magazine.

Nationally recognized for her extraordinary trial record of 58 defense verdicts, Cohen leads a global practice that focuses on complex litigation of all types, including Products Liability & Mass Torts and Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation. She has served as national, regional, and trial counsel for numerous medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, handling all types of litigation, including class actions, multidistrict litigation, and trials nationwide.

Cohen and her team routinely take complex cases to trial, including some of the most complex mass torts in history. Well known for her ability to handle high-stakes trials, Cohen is often called upon to "parachute in" at the last minute before trial, especially in challenging cases and jurisdictions.

As part of her firm-wide leadership, Cohen helps guide Greenberg Traurig's Global Litigation Practice, which includes more than 800 attorneys worldwide, and its Trial Practice. She also built the firm's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice, which includes more than 100 attorneys across more than 30 offices.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP