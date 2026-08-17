Greenberg Traurig's Marissa A. Neufeld Appointed to Miami Homes For All Board of Directors

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Aug 17, 2026, 20:00 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marissa A. Neufeld, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami Land Use Practice, has joined the board of directors of Miami Homes For All, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing housing affordability and increasing access to housing opportunities throughout Miami-Dade County.

Miami Homes For All leads a coalition of housing advocates, business leaders, community organizations, and public-sector stakeholders working to advance policies and initiatives that address housing affordability and availability across Miami-Dade County.

"I am honored to join the Miami Homes For All board of directors and support the organization's efforts to expand housing opportunities throughout our community," Neufeld said. "Affordable and attainable housing is critical to Miami-Dade County's continued growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to the organization's important work."

Neufeld focuses her practice on land use, zoning, development approvals, permitting, and governmental affairs matters. She represents developers, property owners, institutions, and businesses in connection with complex development and redevelopment projects throughout South Florida. She regularly works with clients and public-sector stakeholders on projects that help shape communities across the region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

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