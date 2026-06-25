Greenland Mines Concludes Three-Day Technical Workshop to Define and Advance Next Phase of Skaergaard Gold and Critical Metals Project Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Mines Ltd ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GRML) is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded a three-day, multi‑disciplinary planning and development workshop for the Skaergaard Precious and Critical Metals Project in southeast Greenland. The workshop brought together more than 15 international experts from GTK Mintec, Geological Survey of Finland (Finland), SLR Consulting (Canada, UK and Ireland), WSP (Denmark) and several other topic specialist consultants and scientists, alongside the full Greenland Mines team, to design the next phase of technical work, field activities, and development pathways for Skaergaard.

Over June 22–24, the workshop focused on three main themes: advancing the understanding of Skaergaard's orebody and processing pathways; building the technical foundation through next-coming technical fieldwork, drilling, sampling and environmental programs; and defining a structured roadmap to an Initial Assessment ("IA") or Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and beyond.

Sessions covered Skaergaard's geological framework and learnings from decades of layered intrusion research, processing-relevant mineralogy and metallurgical test work, the 2026 drilling, sampling and geophysical programs, environmental baseline studies and tailings/process water management, mine engineering and potential mining scenarios, logistics concepts and the pathway toward a future exploitation license and next stage development studies.

The workshop program included in‑depth metallurgical and processing discussions led by GTK Mintec, resource modeling and mine engineering sessions led by technical advisers from SLR and independent international consultants, and environmental baseline and permitting‑relevant workstreams with WSP Denmark, integrated with presentations and moderated discussions by Greenland Mines on overall development plans, the 2026 field season, and the long‑term roadmap for Skaergaard. This structure allowed specialists in geology, layered intrusions, mineral resources, processing, mine engineering, infrastructure and environmental assessment to work together in a coordinated format and to test different strategic options for the project.

The Company believes the workshop was highly successful in aligning all key technical and advisory teams on priorities for the upcoming field season and on the critical work packages required to support a robust IA/PEA and subsequent study phases. Outcomes include an updated integrated plan for the 2026 drilling and sampling campaign, a refined strategy for metallurgical test work and flowsheet development, a framework for how geotechnical and environmental data will feed into mine design and permitting, and an agreed roadmap that extends beyond the IA/PEA toward potential exploitation licence application and long‑term development options at Skaergaard and its potential North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor.

Greenland Mines views this workshop as further evidence of the depth of technical and institutional support behind the Skaergaard Project, complementing its previously announced collaborations with GTK Mintec on comprehensive metallurgical and processing studies and with WSP Denmark on environmental baseline work, as well as the Company's engagement of SLR as geological and mining consultants for Skaergaard together with independent topic specialist consultants and scientists. The Company believes that bringing this level of cross‑disciplinary expertise together at an early stage is a key differentiator for Skaergaard as a potential large‑scale, long‑life precious and critical metals project in the Arctic. The Company intends to widen this more as the project advances – bringing in top international specialists and institutions for the advancement of the Skaergaard Precious and Critical Metals Project.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Mining, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and, subject to closing of the previously announced transaction, the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (Nd-Pr) rare earths project in southwest Greenland; and (2) Biotech, including Klotho's KLTO‑202 primary indication for ALS. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals, and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "potential," "could," "may," "will," "should," "estimate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future development of the Skaergaard Project, the Company's plans for the 2026 field program, the anticipated scope and timing of drilling, sampling, metallurgical test work, environmental baseline work and engineering studies, the preparation and timing of any preliminary economic assessment, and potential future steps toward an exploitation license and project development. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and available information and are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties, including technical and logistical risks, permitting and regulatory requirements, market conditions, funding availability, evolving environmental and social expectations, and project execution risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this news release is as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward‑looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

[email protected]

Website:

www.greenlandmines.com

SOURCE Greenland Mines Ltd