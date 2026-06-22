Greenland Mines Signs Drilling Contract with Nordisk Fundering for Expanded 2026 Skaergaard Diamond Drilling Program in Greenland

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Mines Ltd ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GRML) announces that it has signed a diamond drilling contract with Nordisk Fundering A/S ("Nordisk Fundering") in support of the 2026 field campaign at the Company's 80%-owned Skaergaard precious and critical metals project in southeast Greenland.

The 2026 drilling campaign is currently expected to comprise approximately 7,500 meters of helicopter-supported diamond core drilling and is designed to support several parallel technical objectives at Skaergaard, including resource-category advancement, the collection of additional metallurgical material and data for the metallurgical and processing program being carried out by GTK Mintec, and geotechnical characterization to support the evaluation of future open-pit development scenarios.

Greenland Mines believes this integrated drilling approach represents an important step in systematically advancing Skaergaard from a large mineral resource toward a more development-ready project supported by upgraded geological, technical, metallurgical, and engineering datasets.

Experienced Arctic driller and integrated 2026 field program

Nordisk Fundering is an experienced Scandinavian drilling contractor with relevant Arctic and Greenland operating experience and a leadership team with decades of experience working in Greenland under remote and demanding northern conditions. The Company also views Nordisk Fundering's geotechnical drilling background as especially valuable for the current Skaergaard campaign, as a significant portion of the planned drilling is expected to contribute directly to geotechnical and rock-mass characterization in support of future mine planning and potential pit-wall design assumptions.

As currently planned, the field program will operate with three helicopter-portable drill rigs on site, adapted for diamond exploration drilling in the rugged terrain and capable of operating on rock and selected ice‑covered sites within the Skaergaard license area. Greenland Mines has also contracted helicopter support for the campaign and previously secured the icebreaker and accommodation base camp vessel with helicopter platform for the 2026 field season, further strengthening the logistics platform for efficient execution of the program.

The drilling campaign is expected to include a mix of HQ and NQ core drilling in vertical and angled holes, with certain holes targeting areas relevant for future resource conversion work and others focused on gathering the geotechnical and metallurgical information required for mine planning, open-pit evaluation, and support of the larger surface bulk-sample program planned as part of the 2026 season. In parallel with the drill campaign, Greenland Mines is advancing a broader metallurgical and processing workstream at Skaergaard with GTK Mintec, including flowsheet development and test work intended to strengthen the basis for future economic studies.

Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines, commented:

"Signing the drilling contract with Nordisk Fundering is another important execution milestone for our 2026 Skaergaard campaign. We are bringing together drilling, metallurgy, bulk-sample preparation, logistics and engineering-oriented fieldwork in a coordinated program designed to strengthen the technical foundation of the project and advance Skaergaard toward future open-pit evaluation and broader development studies."

Planning for the 2026 Skaergaard field season is advancing rapidly, and Greenland Mines believes that securing a capable Arctic drilling contractor with relevant diamond drilling and geotechnical experience materially improves the Company's ability to execute an efficient and technically valuable program this season.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Mining, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and, subject to closing of the previously announced transaction, the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (Nd-Pr) rare earths project in southwest Greenland; and (2) Biotech, including Klotho's KLTO‑202 primary indication for ALS. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals, and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "potential," "could," "may," "will," "should," "estimate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected scope, timing and objectives of the 2026 Skaergaard drilling program, the planned use of three drill rigs on site, the expected meterage of the campaign, the performance and mobilization of Nordisk Fundering, the availability of helicopter and marine logistics, the collection and use of geotechnical and metallurgical data, support of the bulk-sample program, the potential for resource-category advancement, and the evaluation of open-pit development scenarios at Skaergaard. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and available information and are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties, including weather and logistics constraints, contractor performance, technical results, operational delays, permitting and regulatory requirements, cost inflation and general market conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this news release is as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

[email protected]

Website:

www.greenlandmines.com

SOURCE Greenland Mines Ltd