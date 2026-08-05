Gregg Meyer, Harvard Physician and Health System Leader, Affiliates with Cornerstone Research

Dr. Meyer brings more than thirty years of experience in value-based care, hospital operations, vertical integration, and healthcare quality measurement.

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Research announced today that Gregg S. Meyer, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, has affiliated with the firm.

Gregg S. Meyer

An expert in healthcare delivery systems, value-based care, and population health management, Dr. Meyer has extensive experience as a health system executive, practicing physician, and healthcare researcher. He has also served as medical director of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization (MGPO), one of the largest multispecialty medical groups in the United States.

Healthcare antitrust, merger, and vertical integration expertise

Dr. Meyer's combination of executive leadership, clinical practice, and health policy research positions him to analyze matters involving hospital and physician-group operations, vertical integration, healthcare mergers, physician incentives, quality measurement, and provider contract negotiations, among others.

Dr. Meyer has held concurrent senior leadership roles at the Boston-based Mass General Brigham health system. As president of the Community Division, he oversaw strategy and operations across multiple hospitals, home care services, and physician groups. His work as executive vice president of value-based care integrated the system's health insurance organization and population health management programs across hospitals, primary care, and ambulatory and urgent care sites.

"Gregg brings a rare breadth of health system leadership: he has run hospital operations, has managed physician groups, and has worked with provider-sponsored health insurance to build a top-tier value-based care program," said Dina Older Aguilar, senior vice president and cohead of Cornerstone's healthcare practice. "He knows firsthand how hospitals, insurers, and physician groups actually work together, and that perspective offers clients real insight into healthcare antitrust and merger disputes."

Healthcare quality leadership and research

Dr. Meyer's experience also includes work in the federal government. He directed the Center for Quality Improvement and Patient Safety at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In that capacity, he shaped federal quality agendas and coordinated patient-safety research across government agencies.

A widely published researcher, Dr. Meyer has authored or coauthored more than 100 articles, editorials, chapters, and monographs on topics including healthcare quality measurement, pay-for-performance payment models, medical workforce modeling, and the outcomes of medical procedures.

He has served on national and international committees focused on healthcare quality and safety, among them the World Health Organization's Scientific Peer Review Group on Health Systems Performance Assessment, the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare, and NASA's Medical Policy Board.

Dr. Meyer holds an M.D., earned magna cum laude, from Albany Medical College and an S.M. from the Harvard School of Public Health. A Rhodes Scholar, he earned an M.Sc. from the University of Oxford and a B.S., summa cum laude, from Union College.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research is at the forefront of economic and financial consulting, delivering the rigorous analytical solutions required to navigate complex disputes. The firm draws from an extensive network of prominent academic and industry experts to support each matter effectively. Pairing a deep understanding of economics and finance with a suite of industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, Cornerstone provides clients with a sophisticated, tailored approach. A reputation for innovation, precision, and excellence has defined Cornerstone since 1989. That momentum continues with over 1,000 professionals collaborating across nine offices in the US, UK, and EU. Learn more at https://www.cornerstone.com/.

SOURCE Cornerstone Research