Grindr to Host Zero Filter Awards to Celebrate "Queer Voices Who Don't Hold Back"

Those interested in watching the award ceremony can tune in to the livestream starting at 8 p.m. Pacific time at www.intomore.com/zfa.

"The Zero Filter Awards honor those in our LGBTQ community who are unapologetically themselves and whose voices influence and impact everyone they encounter," said Grindr's Associate Creative Director Erin Burrell. "From trailblazers in the music industry to activists who aren't afraid to speak their truths, we're honoring these members of the community for all they have accomplished, while staying unfiltered in who they are."

"We are thrilled to be able to work with such a prestigious brand as BMW and recognize this as a tremendous step forward for luxury brands who are eager to more authentically engage with LGBTQ consumers," said Grindr's Director of Marketing Kristin Moya,

Grindr's 2018 Zero Filter Award recipients include:

Danez Smith - Forget everything you thought you knew about poetry because Danez is on a whole other tip. Smith's raw, unfiltered take on the black, queer, HIV-positive experience has made them a vital force in contemporary poetry, but their impact goes far beyond slam and literary circles—a viral video of Smith performing the scathing "Dear White America" has racked up more than 300k views on YouTube, underscoring the power of having zero filter and cementing Smith as an urgent and necessary cultural voice.



- When it comes to spilling tea and keeping it real, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 queen always gives you the ooh ah sensation, honey. A fierce competitor and skilled shade artist, Monique never holds her tongue, and her priceless one-liners and perfectly timed reads have made her a drag force to be reckoned with. As comfortable killing comedy challenges as she is slaying the runway, will be snatching wigs and taking names as this year's outspoken ZFA host, having zero filter. Bamby Salcedo - Trans Latina activist Bamby Salcedo has dedicated her life to making the world a better, safer place for transgender women of color. A veteran organizer who received a "Longevity in the Movement" award from the National LGBTQ Task Force, Bamby's years on the front lines include founding the advocacy group TransLatin@ Coalition and bringing #TransLivesMatter all the way to the White House. Bamby is an open book when it comes to sharing her journey, and her commitment to speaking out in the face of violence and inequality makes her an enduring LGBTQ icon, having zero filter.

