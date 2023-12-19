GRINDR'S ANNUAL 'UNWRAPPED' REPORT: IT'S HERE, IT'S QUEER, GET USED TO IT

Grindr

19 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

The app dives deep into 2023 user behavior + trends -  from the percentage of tops and bottoms and most popular profile tags to users' favorite songs, films, and pop culture moments.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GRINDR UNWRAPPED has returned and is providing a deep dive into the hottest kinks, twinks, and trends of 2023.

Image courtesy of Grindr
It was a BIG year for Grindr and there was plenty to be unwrapped. With more than 100 billion chats, 13 billion taps, and 1 billion private albums sent, Grindr users were getting busy. To create the ultimate gay year in review, the app compiled anonymous aggregated data from its global user base and surveyed its community on an array of hot topics and trends, including 2023's biggest pop culture moments—from Beyoncé and Kylie to George Santos and the Met Gala Cockroach.

In addition to anonymous activity data from its 13 million monthly users, Grindr surveyed more than 10,000 users on their top pop culture moments of 2023—from the ultimate gay gasp to the biggest babygirl. The resulting report provides a deeper look into global behavioral trends and all the tea on current events in the pop culture landscape.

Some notable 2023 stats include:

  • Most Active Day/Time: Sunday at 6pm
  • Most Explored City: London, England
  • Country with the Highest % of Tops: Trinidad & Tobago
  • Highest Percentage Of Feet Lovers: Italy
  • Most Popular Emoji:  👀
  • Gay Gasp and Best Drag Moment: Troye Sivan's "One of Your Girls" video
  • Top Album and Song Of The Year: Kylie Minogue's Tension and "Padam Padam" respectively

Tristan Pineiro, VP of Brand Marketing and Communications, says: "We are so excited to bring GRINDR UNWRAPPED back for another year. UNWRAPPED is our way of celebrating our global user community and shedding some light on how, where, and what we loved in 2023. As a community we've always had our finger on the pulse of pop culture, and it's always so much fun to see Grindr users' hot takes on the year via Unwrapped." 

This year's GRINDR UNWRAPPED can be found in-app for users and at https://www.unwrapped.grindr.com/.

ABOUT GRINDR

Grindr is the world's largest dating app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. With more than 13 million monthly active users, Grindr has become a fundamental part of the global LGBTQ community, and takes pride in empowering its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the queer world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information about Grindr, please visit the Grindr's investor relations website at: https://www.investors.grindr.com/.

SOURCE Grindr

