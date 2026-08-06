Grist Mill Exchange and Ocient Partner to Deliver Mission-Ready Commercial Data to Defense and Intelligence Organizations

New integration brings Grist Mill Exchange's commercial data infrastructure and OcientAIQ™ to government teams for real-time mission intelligence

WASHINGTON and CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grist Mill Exchange, the commercial data infrastructure for government, and Ocient, the trusted agentic AI solutions provider, today announced a partnership that puts commercial data to work inside government mission environments in real-time. Through the Grist Mill Exchange and Ocient integration, teams can discover and integrate new commercial data with existing mission data, query it at petabyte scale, in full fidelity, and make informed decisions on trusted data in real time. Today's mission success, through rapid decision making and response, demands delivering trusted data analysis on massive workloads.

Ocient

Government organizations also need control over where their data originates, where it is stored, and how it is processed. Grist Mill Exchange's worldwide ecosystem of vendors provides sovereign capabilities aligned with local jurisdictional, security, and operational requirements, as well as data licenses, workflows, and integrations. The OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform extends deployment flexibility and data sovereignty for customers, with controls for cross-cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments.

"Commercial data only matters if the mission can actually use it, and too often, bringing in just one new source of commercial data becomes a multi-month integration project," said Jennifer Obernier, CEO of Grist Mill Exchange. "We make it fast, easy, and secure to discover and acquire data from across the entire commercial ecosystem, and with the OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform now available to customers, teams can analyze massive datasets at previously unimaginable scale, leading to decision advantage in seconds."

The integrated capabilities made available through the partnership particularly benefit teams leveraging massive data workloads, such as multi-domain awareness, counter-illicit finance, cyber threat intelligence, and counter-disinformation, through the ability to rapidly combine and analyze diverse datasets critical to mission decisions and outcomes. Analysts can move newly acquired commercial data into the OcientAIQ platform, without the data engineering work typically required to make new data operational.

"Today's government teams need more ways to turn massive data into trusted, mission-ready intelligence for analytics and action at scale," said Brian Brown, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Ocient National Security Solutions (ONSS). "We're proud to partner with Grist Mill Exchange and provide customers with the data foundation for full-fidelity, petabyte-scale analytics for rapid, data-driven action."

Learn more about Grist Mill Exchange at https://www.gristmillexchange.com/ and about OcientAIQ solutions delivered by ONSS at https://ocient.com/solutions/national-security/.

About Grist Mill Exchange

For government missions that depend on commercial data, Grist Mill Exchange is the Commercial Data Infrastructure, the neutral foundation for discovering, acquiring, and using data across the entire commercial ecosystem. Unlike platforms and services that lock data inside a single tool or contract, Grist Mill Exchange persists independent of any one vendor or integrator, so the operational plumbing, including vendors, licenses, workflows, and integrations, stays under the government's control, and the data and derivative products it acquires are the government's to keep. Learn more at www.gristmillexchange.com.

About Ocient National Security Solutions

Ocient National Security Solutions (ONSS) delivers OcientAIQ™, a data intelligence platform built for the scale, speed, and complexity of modern missions. Powered by a hyperscale analytics engine, OcientAIQ enables organizations to ingest, retain, correlate, and operationalize data at petabyte- to exabyte-scale across complex environments. In environments where full-fidelity data processing is critical, massive datasets are transformed into actionable intelligence in seconds—not hours or days. The architecture supports high-performance analytics while maintaining strict control over data sovereignty and security. OcientAIQ can be deployed worldwide across secure on-premises and cloud environments, delivering mission-ready performance with reduced total cost of ownership. Learn more at ocient.com/solutions/national-security.

SOURCE Grist Mill Exchange