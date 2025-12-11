Grist Mill Exchange Launches Metered API Access to Accelerate Government Access to Mission Data, Announces Partnership with Reality Defender for Deepfake Protection

With hundreds of vetted commercial data providers, Grist Mill Exchange cuts acquisition timelines from months to minutes, enabling a new era of fast, data-driven defense.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grist Mill Exchange (GME), the trusted source for commercial data across governments, today announced the launch of metered API access, an expansion of its existing data acquisition and delivery model. The new capability enables government teams to access hundreds of metered and verified APIs through a single authentication strategy and tokenized purchasing system.

GME also announced a partnership with Reality Defender to integrate deepfake and synthetic media detection, strengthening trust for critical missions against increasingly prevalent manipulated materials.

"Speed and trust are now mission requirements," said Jen Obernier, CEO of Grist Mill Exchange. "We built Grist Mill Exchange to help teams access the precise data they need, at the pace the mission demands. With our new API offerings, agencies can integrate commercial data directly into the systems they already use in real time, unlocking another layer of speed and flexibility. And through our partnership with Reality Defender, agencies also have the ability to add authenticity safeguards when their missions call for it."

Together, GME's partnership with Reality Defender and its new API capabilities ensure commercial data can be accessed, verified, and deployed at mission speed.

"Government teams need practical tools that help them stay ahead of deepfakes and other forms of AI-driven manipulation," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "As generating deepfakes and AI-driven media becomes more accessible, more sophisticated, and thus harder to detect, integrating our detection technology with Grist Mill Exchange's accelerated data delivery model provides a critical safeguard against deepfakes and synthetic data, strengthening trust without slowing down operations."

GME is the only secure commercial data source built exclusively for governments, connecting agencies to hundreds of vetted providers and thousands of mission-ready data listings across key domains. GME's API architecture is built for operational environments that demand consistency, scale, and low-latency delivery.

This combination of accelerated access, rigorous verification, and optional authenticity safeguards reflects GME's broader commitment: delivering trusted commercial data at mission speed.

About Grist Mill Exchange

Grist Mill Exchange is the trusted source for commercial data across government, built to deliver exactly what agencies need, when and where they need it. With hundreds of vetted providers, and new ones added weekly, we unlock access to the broadest range of commercial data to power any mission. We deliver the exact data agencies need in the formats and workflows they already use, shrinking acquisition timelines from months to hours while protecting the privacy of all parties. The result is faster decisions, smarter operations, and stronger outcomes at the mission edge.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an RSA Innovation Award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's RealScan deepfake detection web platform and RealAPI empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

