Grit Marketing and Mira Home CEO John Taylor Expands Community Involvement in Utah County

LINDON, Utah, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Taylor, who leads both Grit Marketing and Mira Home from Lindon, Utah, expanded his companies' community involvement in Utah County this year, taking part in a new Utah Foster Care BOSS Bus visit and in this year's sponsorship of Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital's 4th annual "Under the Sea" prom for teenage patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The BOSS Bus program, run by Utah Foster Care, pairs local businesses with foster youth for a day of direct exposure to real workplaces and career paths. Mira Home hosted its first BOSS Bus visit this year, welcoming a group of teenagers for a building tour, a shared lunch, and open time for basketball, cards, and ping pong. The visit closed with a conversation led by John Taylor, who also serves as Grit Marketing's Founder and CEO, about how a person's starting point says little about where they can end up, a theme that runs through how both of his companies train their own new hires.

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital held its 4th annual "Under the Sea" prom this year for teenage patients unable to attend their own school dances due to ongoing treatment. The hospital named Grit Marketing and Mira Home as this year's sponsors, alongside its own care staff and volunteers. The hospital transformed its conference rooms into a prom venue with music, food, formal attire, and salon services, and extended the event to patients confined to their rooms through individual "prom in a box" deliveries.

"We tell our own new hires every year that where you start doesn't decide where you end up. Utah Foster Care's BOSS Bus visit was one expression of that belief. Sponsoring the prom at Primary Children's was another. The programs are completely different—but the belief behind both of them isn't," said John Taylor, who leads both Grit Marketing and Mira Home.

More information on the Utah Foster Care BOSS Bus program is available at utahfostercare.org. Additional coverage of the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital prom, including details on how other businesses can support the hospital's programs for young patients, is available on the hospital's website.

About Grit Marketing

Grit Marketing is a door-to-door sales organization founded in 2020 and headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The company recruits and trains sales representatives for the pest control industry through its Grit University and Boot Camp training programs, operating in partnership with Saela Pest Control. Grit Marketing's sales program has expanded into markets across multiple states, and much of the company's current leadership advanced into management from entry-level sales roles. Grit Marketing's Chief Executive Officer, John Taylor, also leads Mira Home, a sister pest control brand headquartered in Lindon, Utah. More information is available at www.thegrit.com.

About Mira Home

Mira Home is a residential pest control company headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The company provides treatments for common household pests, including ants, rodents, and spiders, along with ongoing service plans for pest prevention. Mira Home operates as a sister brand to Grit Marketing under shared executive leadership. More information is available at www.mirapest.com.

Media Contact:

Mira Home & Grit Marketing

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(833) 777-6472

https://mirapest.com/ https://www.thegrit.com/

SOURCE Grit Marketing