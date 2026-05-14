Grit Marketing Reports 37 Golden Door Award Winners From a Single Summer Season, Marking One of the Highest Per-Organization Totals in Utah Door-to-Door Sales History

The Utah County-based pest control sales organization also records an all-time rookie performance milestone, with a first-year Grit Marketing representative closing 750 accounts in a single twelve-week selling block

LINDON, Utah, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grit Marketing, a door-to-door pest control sales organization headquartered in Lindon, Utah County, has reported that 37 of its sales representatives earned Golden Door Award recognition in a single summer selling season. The figure places Grit Marketing among the highest-producing organizations per cohort in the door-to-door pest control industry and represents the strongest single-season performance output in the company's history.

The Golden Door Award is the door-to-door sales industry's most widely recognized individual achievement benchmark. Earning the award requires a sales representative to close 300 or more verified accounts within a single summer season, typically a twelve-week selling block. In an industry where Golden Door earners are routinely cited as the top fraction of any active sales force, the concentration of 37 recipients within a single Utah organization across one summer is a result that carries weight well beyond internal performance metrics.

"At Grit, we believe leadership really matters. Leadership drives culture, culture drives behavior, and behavior drives results. Exceptional performance rarely happens in isolation. It happens when you surround driven people with other driven people, build systems that reinforce excellence, and create an environment where growth, accountability, and belief in one another become the standard. That's why you so often see greatness come in groups, special people doing special things together." said John P. Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Grit Marketing.

Grit Marketing operates on a model in which representatives are recruited, trained, and developed through the company's own infrastructure before entering the field. The 37 Golden Door figure reflects the output of that system at scale, with elite individual performance distributed broadly across the organization rather than concentrated in a small number of veteran representatives.

An All-Time Rookie Record

The summer also produced a new internal milestone for Grit Marketing: a first-year representative closed 750 accounts over the course of the selling season, surpassing all prior single-season totals recorded by a Grit Marketing newcomer. The performance established a new benchmark for what first-year output at the organization can look like, and was recognized alongside the broader Golden Door cohort as evidence of a training and development model producing results at the entry level as well as among experienced representatives.

For a Utah sales organization founded in 2020, first-year milestones of this nature represent meaningful proof of the company's ability to accelerate development in a short window. Grit Marketing's pre-season training through Grit University and ongoing in-season coaching through the Landing Pad podcast are cited internally as the preparation infrastructure that creates conditions for this kind of early-career performance.

What Produces Golden Door Concentrations at Scale

Grit Marketing co-founders John Taylor, Ben Egan, and Garth Massey have described the Golden Door output not as a collection of individual outliers but as evidence of organizational design. The team structure, peer accountability model, and competitive internal environment at Grit Marketing are positioned as conditions that make high performance repeatable across a sales force rather than exceptional within it.

The organization's training philosophy centers on doing hard things consistently before and during the season, with an emphasis on developing mental resilience alongside technical sales skills. Grit Marketing attributes the concentration of top-tier performers to the peer environment reps enter when they join a team, where performance expectations are set by the people working alongside them rather than by management directives alone.

Grit Marketing operates across multiple pest control markets in partnership with premiere pest control operating companies, recruiting sales-oriented individuals each season through its summer program. The organization is based in Lindon, Utah and continues to expand its regional presence across the United States. Prospective representatives and industry observers can access further information at thegrit.com.

About Grit Marketing

Grit Marketing is a Utah County-based door-to-door pest control sales organization founded in 2020 by John Taylor, Ben Egan, and Garth Massey. Operating in partnership with premiere operating companies, Grit Marketing trains and develops entry-level and experienced sales professionals through Grit University, the Landing Pad coaching podcast, and a performance culture centered on accountability and personal growth. The organization recruits nationwide and operates across multiple pest control markets each summer season. For more information, visit thegrit.com or follow Grit Marketing on Instagram at @the___grit.

MEDIA CONTACT

Grit Marketing

775 N Geneva Rd, Lindon, UT 84042

https://thegrit.com/

SOURCE Grit Marketing