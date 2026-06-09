GroundWork Renewables CEO Ann Will Appointed to Sandia National Laboratories' Solar Industry Advisory Board

SAND CITY, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundWork Renewables today announced that CEO Ann Will has been appointed to the Sandia National Laboratories Solar Industry Advisory Board, an eleven-member group of solar industry leaders that helps shape federal solar research priorities. Will joins alongside Michael Alvarez, COO of Longroad Energy, and Jason Kaminsky, CEO of kWh Analytics.

The Board advises Sandia on where research and collaboration efforts should go — what to measure, what to validate, and which problems matter most as solar and storage scale. Sandia's photovoltaic research is funded by the DOE's Integrated Energy Systems Office.

"As solar and BESS become the dominant generation source on the grid, the gap between model and performance has to close. Sandia's work is central to closing it."

— Ann Will, CEO, GroundWork Renewables

Will founded GroundWork in 2009. Her career in investment banking shaped how she thinks about the industry: data quality determines how deals get priced, and much of the early industry was built on assumptions that wouldn't be tested until plants were in the ground. That premise is GroundWork's founding idea, and it's the lens she brings to the Board.

"I work across many owners and many constructors, from development through operations. I see the data behind the model and the spec sheet — and where the two diverge."

— Ann Will, on her contribution to the Board

The decisions the industry makes now about how to measure performance and validate equipment will determine how reliable the grid becomes as solar and storage take on more of the load.

GroundWork co-hosts the PVPMC Workshop with Sandia, an annual gathering of performance engineers focused on how the industry measures and models plant performance. Will's appointment extends a working relationship built on getting the science right.

About GroundWork Renewables

GroundWork Renewables (grndwork.com) is a full-stack solar intelligence company headquartered in Sand City, CA. Founded in 2009, GroundWork closes the Expectation Gap — the difference between modeled and actual plant performance — through field measurement systems, ISO/IEC 17025-accredited lab testing, and advisory services. The company has contributed to more than 75 GWdc of solar development and is a certified B Corporation.

Media Contact:

Cameron Hunter

EVP of Corporate Development

GroundWork Renewables

[email protected] | grndwork.com

SOURCE GroundWork Renewables, Inc.