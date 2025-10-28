Building on the STACK: GroundWork Launches Advisory Business Unit to Power Next-Level Project Insights

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundWork Renewables, the industry leader of solar performance optimization, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Services business unit dedicated to delivering owner's engineering expertise across the utility-scale solar and energy storage sector.

GroundWork's new business unit will be led by industry leaders Chris Thuman, Eryn Donnelly, and Nate Croft, who bring their deep meteorological, electrical, performance engineering, and technical due diligence expertise. Together, they will provide world-class analysis and advisory services while leveraging GroundWork's trusted data, empowering clients with more certain insights and streamlined project delivery.

This expansion deepens GroundWork's commitment to providing comprehensive technical diligence across its proprietary STACK framework — Site Characterization, Testing & Commissioning, Accreditation & Assurance, Certainty Analysis, and Key Insights.

"Our mission has always been to provide the most accurate and actionable data to accelerate the success of solar," said Ann Will, CEO of GroundWork. "By adding owner's engineering and advisory services, we're providing insights backed by our trusted data through every phase of project development, construction and operations — from module selection to performance optimization. Chris, Eryn and Nate are solid, solution-focused team players who have a long history of making the industry better."

The new advisory group will deliver a full-suite of services including:

Module due diligence and supplier/contractor agreement support

Satellite tuning, energy yield modeling, capacity and performance testing review

Development engineering services

Preparation and support for financing due diligence

Technical due diligence including equipment review and construction/offtake milestone completion verifications

This expanded technical capability will enhance each layer of GroundWork's STACK framework — particularly the Key Insights pillar — ensuring that clients have a continuous, data-driven feedback loop between site conditions, asset performance, and long-term portfolio optimization.

With these new service offerings, GroundWork continues to build on its reputation for integrity, precision, and independence, helping clients achieve higher confidence in performance forecasts, investment decisions, and long-term reliability across their solar and BESS portfolios.

About GroundWork Renewables

GroundWork Renewables is the solar industry's trusted full-stack performance partner. A Certified B Corporation and ISO-accredited testing provider, GroundWork delivers the most precise MET data and PV module insights available — empowering developers, EPCs, and asset owners to reduce risk, improve forecasting, and maximize value throughout the project lifecycle. From pre-construction assessments to long-term diagnostics, GroundWork turns uncertainty into opportunity with field-proven solar intelligence backed by science.

Media Contact:

Cameron Hunter

EVP of Corporate Development

GroundWork Renewables

[email protected] | grndwork.com

SOURCE GroundWork Renewables, Inc.