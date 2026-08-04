Group 1 Automotive Completes Rebranding of Its Austin-Area Dealerships

Eight dealerships and two collision centers across the Austin area now make up Group 1's unified local lineup

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a leading Fortune 250 automotive retailer, today announced it has completed its brand-alignment initiative across the Greater Austin area, where eight dealerships and two collision centers now operate as part of the unified Group 1 network. Completed between July 2025 and April 2026, the effort brought the area's mainstream stores under the Group 1 name while its luxury dealerships continue under their manufacturer brands, part of a company-wide push to unify its retail network while keeping the local teams and relationships customers have long counted on in place.

The stores stretch across the Austin region, from Cedar Park, Georgetown, and Round Rock in the north to South Austin, and span import, domestic, and luxury franchises. Ownership, staffing, and daily operations carry on unchanged at each Group 1 location, as do the philanthropic partnerships and community commitments each store maintains.

Stores now carrying the Group 1 name include Group 1 Toyota North Austin, Group 1 Hyundai North Austin, Group 1 Nissan Cedar Park, Group 1 Nissan Round Rock, Group 1 Kia South Austin, and Group 1 Ford of South Austin, along with Group 1 Toyota North Austin Collision and Group 1 Collision Round Rock.

Group 1's Austin-area luxury dealerships remain part of the network under their manufacturer brands: Mercedes-Benz of Georgetown and Mercedes-Benz of South Austin.

With Austin continuing to expand, a shared identity gives shoppers a consistent way to spot a Group 1 store across the metro and ties each location to the technology and buying power of one of the country's largest automotive retailers.

"Our Austin stores run from Mercedes-Benz of Georgetown all the way down to Mercedes-Benz of South Austin, so a single identity helps customers keep track of us as this metro keeps spreading out," said David Fesmire, Central Texas Market Director for Group 1 Automotive. "The staff at each store is the same crew that was there before the signs changed."

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.