Group 1 Automotive Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $8.62 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.61

U.S. current quarter SG&A as a % of gross profit of 67.5%; U.S. current quarter adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) improved sequentially 400+ basis points to 66.4%

Separately announces agreement to acquire 10 dealerships from Hennessy Automobile Companies and recently completed the purchase of two additional dealerships in the fast-growing Atlanta market, further strengthening our proven cluster strategy

HOUSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 251 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026 ("current quarter").

"While our second quarter results softened due to consumer affordability issues, we continued to execute against the strategic initiatives that will strengthen Group 1 over the long term," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter in the U.S., we successfully completed our previously announced $50 million annualized expense reduction initiative, exceeding our targets. We also continued to invest in our future through strategic dealership acquisitions and dispositions, advanced our corporate rebranding to more than 60% completion, and expanded our virtual F&I platform to more than 40% of our stores. We remain focused on disciplined execution that will continue to drive sustainable value for our shareholders."

"To that end, earlier today we announced our intent to acquire Hennessy Automobile Companies which, along with two additional dealership acquisitions, will boost our presence to 15 dealerships in Atlanta. The purchase of these high-volume dealerships in a tremendous growth market is the ideal execution of our cluster strategy and bolsters Group 1's position for the long term."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Current quarter total revenues were $5.4 billion, compared to $5.7 billion for the second quarter of 2025 ("prior-year quarter").

Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $103.0 million, compared to $139.8 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $114.9 million, compared to $149.6 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $8.62, compared to $10.77 for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.61, compared to $11.52 for the prior-year quarter.

Second Quarter 2026 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 2Q26 Change 2Q26 Change Total revenues $5.4B (5.6) % $5.2B (3.3) % Total gross profit ("GP") $860.6M (8.0) % $835.9M (6.1) % NV units sold 53,335 (4.4) % 51,840 (2.8) % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $3,254 (8.5) % $3,233 (9.0) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 53,469 (11.2) % 51,907 (9.8) % UV retail GP PRU $1,532 (4.3) % $1,534 (5.3) % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $389.0M (3.4) % $377.2M (0.2) % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 56.2 % +0.1 % 56.0 % (1.3) % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $216.8M (8.8) % $211.7M (7.5) % F&I GP PRU $2,030 (1.0) % $2,041 (1.2) % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 72.4 % +341 bps 71.0 % +310 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 70.8 % +214 bps 70.1 % +253 bps

Corporate Development

Today, in a separate press release, the Company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the 10 dealerships of the Hennessy Automobile Companies, located in the Atlanta market. The Company expects the transaction to close by year-end 2026, subject to regulatory and OEM approvals, as well as other customary closing conditions, and generate approximately $1.7 billion in annual revenues. For additional information, see the Company's separate press release and Current Report on Form 8-K filed in connection with this transaction.

During the current quarter, the Company acquired four dealerships in the U.S., two of which were acquired as part of a back-to-back transaction with the intention of reselling them concurrently with or shortly after acquisition. These two dealerships were classified as assets held for sale as of the end of the current quarter. The Company completed the disposition of these dealerships in July 2026. The two retained dealerships, Stone Mountain Toyota and Stone Mountain Honda, also located in the Atlanta market, are expected to generate approximately $205 million in annual revenues.

Year to date, the Company has acquired and successfully integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $340 million. The Company remains focused on efficiently and effectively integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.

During the current quarter, the Company disposed of four Jaguar/Land Rover dealerships in the U.K. These dealerships generated approximately $330 million in annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions for the Company to $900 million.

As previously announced, the Company entered into an agreement with Chinese automaker Geely to expand its U.K. network through three new locations. The first Geely franchise opened in June 2026, with the remaining two locations expected to open later in the year.

Share Repurchases

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the current quarter. During the current year, the Company repurchased 205,190 shares of common stock, representing approximately 1.7% of shares outstanding as of January 1, 2026, at an average price of $353.08 per share, for a total cost of $72.4 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.5 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 11,925,913 shares of common stock and unvested restricted stock awards outstanding in the aggregate, and $306.3 million remaining under its Board authorized share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Company's senior management team will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results and the Company's announced acquisition of the Hennessy Automobile Companies. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 7253681

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through August 6, 2026, by dialing:

Domestic: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Code: 3264764

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the financial and other benefits of anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions, including the pending acquisition of Hennessy Automobile Companies (the "Hennessy Acquisition"), the timing and financing thereof and our ability to achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits therefrom. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, including reduced affordability of automobiles for consumers, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.) and the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," including the associated impact on tax deductions in the domestic car industry and the elimination of certain clean energy tax credits, which could impact incentives for electric vehicle production and sales, (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K., and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, including the pending Hennessy Acquisition, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions, including the Hennessy Acquisition, and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax margin and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

David Helderman

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Corporate Development

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

or

Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin

Collected Strategies

[email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,606.1

$ 2,735.5

$ (129.3)

(4.7) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,718.3

1,848.2

(129.9)

(7.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

151.5

163.8

(12.3)

(7.5) % Parts and service sales

692.4

718.4

(26.0)

(3.6) % Finance, insurance and other, net

216.8

237.8

(21.0)

(8.8) % Total revenues

5,385.1

5,703.5

(318.5)

(5.6) % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,432.6

2,537.1

(104.6)

(4.1) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,636.4

1,751.8

(115.4)

(6.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

152.2

163.3

(11.0)

(6.8) % Parts and service sales

303.4

315.6

(12.2)

(3.9) % Total cost of sales

4,524.5

4,767.8

(243.2)

(5.1) % GROSS PROFIT

860.6

935.8

(75.2)

(8.0) % Selling, general and administrative expenses

623.5

646.1

(22.6)

(3.5) % Depreciation and amortization expense

30.9

28.7

2.2

7.6 % Asset impairments

1.0

0.4

0.6

184.8 % Restructuring charges

2.1

7.6

(5.5)

(72.3) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

203.1

253.0

(49.9)

(19.7) % Floorplan interest expense

22.0

26.4

(4.4)

(16.7) % Other interest expense, net

46.7

42.7

4.0

9.3 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

134.4

183.9

(49.5)

(26.9) % Provision for income taxes

31.4

44.0

(12.6)

(28.7) % Net income from continuing operations

103.0

139.8

(36.9)

(26.4) % Net income from discontinued operations

0.3

0.7

(0.4)

(51.2) % NET INCOME

$ 103.3

$ 140.5

$ (37.2)

(26.5) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

1.0

1.6

(0.6)

(38.4) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 102.3

$ 139.0

$ (36.6)

(26.3) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 8.62

$ 10.77

$ (2.15)

(20.0) % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ (0.02)

(47.0) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 8.64

$ 10.82

$ (2.18)

(20.1) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

11.8

12.8

(1.0)

(7.8) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.1

—

(23.0) % Total weighted average shares

12.0

13.0

(1.0)

(8.0) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.4 %

24.0 %

(0.6) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,168.5

$ 5,415.4

$ (246.9)

(4.6) % Used vehicle retail sales

3,493.2

3,603.6

(110.4)

(3.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

300.9

315.4

(14.4)

(4.6) % Parts and service sales

1,396.8

1,410.4

(13.6)

(1.0) % Finance, insurance and other, net

432.7

464.0

(31.3)

(6.7) % Total revenues

10,792.2

11,208.8

(416.7)

(3.7) % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

4,822.2

5,027.4

(205.2)

(4.1) % Used vehicle retail sales

3,323.6

3,413.7

(90.1)

(2.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

300.1

313.3

(13.2)

(4.2) % Parts and service sales

607.8

626.7

(18.9)

(3.0) % Total cost of sales

9,053.7

9,381.1

(327.4)

(3.5) % GROSS PROFIT

1,738.4

1,827.7

(89.3)

(4.9) % Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,224.1

1,263.4

(39.3)

(3.1) % Depreciation and amortization expense

62.1

58.0

4.1

7.0 % Asset impairments

3.5

0.8

2.8

358.1 % Restructuring charges

3.1

18.7

(15.6)

(83.3) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

445.7

486.9

(41.2)

(8.5) % Floorplan interest expense

45.3

53.3

(8.0)

(15.0) % Other interest expense, net

95.5

82.5

13.0

15.8 % Other income

—

(0.2)

0.2

(99.9) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

304.9

351.4

(46.5)

(13.2) % Provision for income taxes

72.0

83.8

(11.8)

(14.1) % Net income from continuing operations

232.9

267.6

(34.7)

(13.0) % Net income from discontinued operations

0.7

1.0

(0.4)

(35.9) % NET INCOME

$ 233.5

$ 268.6

$ (35.1)

(13.1) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

2.3

3.2

(0.9)

(28.0) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 231.2

$ 265.4

$ (34.2)

(12.9) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 19.44

$ 20.40

$ (0.96)

(4.7) % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.06

$ 0.08

$ (0.02)

(29.8) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 19.50

$ 20.48

$ (0.98)

(4.8) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

11.9

13.0

(1.1)

(8.5) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.2

—

(24.5) % Total weighted average shares

12.0

13.1

(1.1)

(8.7) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.6 %

23.8 %

(0.2) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information — Consolidated (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 164.5

$ 32.5

$ 132.1

406.5 % Inventories, net

$ 2,759.6

$ 2,741.3

$ 18.3

0.7 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 2,181.2

$ 1,915.8

$ 265.4

13.9 % Total debt

$ 3,363.0

$ 3,699.5

$ (336.5)

(9.1) % Total equity

$ 2,952.2

$ 2,789.1

$ 163.0

5.8 %

(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $157.5 and $504.2, respectively.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

72.3 %

73.6 %

69.2 %

70.5 % United Kingdom

27.7 %

26.4 %

30.8 %

29.5 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

27.5 %

26.7 %

26.4 %

24.9 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

14.7 %

14.3 %

15.2 %

15.8 % BMW/MINI

13.4 %

11.7 %

13.2 %

12.0 % Honda/Acura

9.1 %

8.9 %

8.5 %

8.5 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart

7.1 %

7.6 %

8.3 %

8.5 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

7.6 %

8.8 %

7.3 %

8.3 % Ford/Lincoln

6.9 %

7.1 %

6.8 %

6.8 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.9 %

5.6 %

5.7 %

5.4 % Jaguar/Land Rover

1.8 %

2.2 %

2.7 %

2.6 % Nissan

1.9 %

2.1 %

1.8 %

2.0 % Subaru

1.9 %

2.2 %

1.7 %

2.5 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor

1.0 %

1.6 %

1.2 %

1.7 % Mazda

1.2 %

1.1 %

1.0 %

1.1 % Other

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2025 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):











Consolidated











New vehicle inventory

49

46

43 Used vehicle inventory

36

36

35 U.S.











New vehicle inventory

54

44

48 Used vehicle inventory

32

29

31 U.K.











New vehicle inventory

36

52

32 Used vehicle inventory

43

55

43

(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end

of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,606.1

$ 2,735.5

$ (129.3)

(4.7) %



$ 2.0

(4.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,718.3

1,848.2

(129.9)

(7.0) %



3.1

(7.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 151.5

163.8

(12.3)

(7.5) %



0.3

(7.7) % Total used 1,869.8

2,012.0

(142.2)

(7.1) %



3.4

(7.2) % Parts and service sales 692.4

718.4

(26.0)

(3.6) %



0.7

(3.7) % F&I, net 216.8

237.8

(21.0)

(8.8) %



0.2

(8.9) % Total revenues $ 5,385.1

$ 5,703.5

$ (318.5)

(5.6) %



$ 6.2

(5.7) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 173.6

$ 198.4

$ (24.8)

(12.5) %



$ —

(12.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 81.9

96.4

(14.5)

(15.0) %



0.1

(15.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.7)

0.5

(1.2)

NM



—

NM Total used 81.2

96.9

(15.7)

(16.2) %



0.1

(16.4) % Parts and service sales 389.0

402.8

(13.8)

(3.4) %



0.3

(3.5) % F&I, net 216.8

237.8

(21.0)

(8.8) %



0.2

(8.9) % Total gross profit $ 860.6

$ 935.8

$ (75.2)

(8.0) %



$ 0.7

(8.1) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

7.3 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

5.2 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.5) %

0.3 %

(0.8) %













Total used 4.3 %

4.8 %

(0.5) %













Parts and service sales 56.2 %

56.1 %

0.1 %













Total gross margin 16.0 %

16.4 %

(0.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 53,335

55,763

(2,428)

(4.4) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 53,469

60,240

(6,771)

(11.2) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 15,315

17,030

(1,715)

(10.1) %









Total used 68,784

77,270

(8,486)

(11.0) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,726

$ 50,557

$ 1,169

2.3 %



$ 39

2.2 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 32,195

$ 30,713

$ 1,482

4.8 %



$ 57

4.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,254

$ 3,557

$ (303)

(8.5) %



$ 1

(8.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,532

$ 1,600

$ (69)

(4.3) %



$ 3

(4.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (47)

$ 29

$ (76)

NM



$ (2)

NM Total used $ 1,180

$ 1,254

$ (74)

(5.9) %



$ 2

(6.0) % F&I PRU $ 2,030

$ 2,050

$ (20)

(1.0) %



$ 2

(1.0) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 623.5

$ 646.1

$ (22.6)

(3.5) %



$ 0.8

(3.6) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 609.3

$ 642.5

$ (33.2)

(5.2) %



$ 0.8

(5.3) % SG&A as % gross profit 72.4 %

69.0 %

3.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 70.8 %

68.7 %

2.1 %













Operating margin % 3.8 %

4.4 %

(0.7) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.1 %

4.7 %

(0.5) %













Pretax margin % 2.5 %

3.2 %

(0.7) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 2.8 %

3.4 %

(0.6) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 22.0

$ 26.4

$ (4.4)

(16.7) %



$ —

(16.8) % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 21.9

22.6

(0.7)

(3.0) %



—

(3.0) % Net floorplan expense $ 0.1

$ 3.8

$ (3.7)







$ —







(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,168.5

$ 5,415.4

$ (246.9)

(4.6) %



$ 41.3

(5.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 3,493.2

3,603.6

(110.4)

(3.1) %



44.2

(4.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 300.9

315.4

(14.4)

(4.6) %



3.7

(5.7) % Total used 3,794.2

3,919.0

(124.8)

(3.2) %



47.8

(4.4) % Parts and service sales 1,396.8

1,410.4

(13.6)

(1.0) %



12.1

(1.8) % F&I, net 432.7

464.0

(31.3)

(6.7) %



2.8

(7.3) % Total revenues $ 10,792.2

$ 11,208.8

$ (416.7)

(3.7) %



$ 103.9

(4.6) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 346.3

$ 388.0

$ (41.7)

(10.8) %



$ 3.2

(11.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 169.6

189.9

(20.3)

(10.7) %



2.0

(11.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.8

2.0

(1.2)

(60.4) %



(0.1)

(53.7) % Total used 170.5

192.0

(21.5)

(11.2) %



1.8

(12.2) % Parts and service sales 789.1

783.8

5.3

0.7 %



6.8

(0.2) % F&I, net 432.7

464.0

(31.3)

(6.7) %



2.8

(7.3) % Total gross profit $ 1,738.4

$ 1,827.7

$ (89.3)

(4.9) %



$ 14.6

(5.7) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

7.2 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.9 %

5.3 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.3 %

0.6 %

(0.4) %













Total used 4.5 %

4.9 %

(0.4) %













Parts and service sales 56.5 %

55.6 %

0.9 %













Total gross margin 16.1 %

16.3 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 105,733

111,862

(6,129)

(5.5) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 110,454

119,858

(9,404)

(7.8) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 30,717

33,384

(2,667)

(8.0) %









Total used 141,171

153,242

(12,071)

(7.9) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 52,065

$ 50,210

$ 1,855

3.7 %



$ 411

2.9 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,684

$ 30,084

$ 1,600

5.3 %



$ 401

4.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,275

$ 3,469

$ (194)

(5.6) %



$ 30

(6.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,536

$ 1,585

$ (49)

(3.1) %



$ 18

(4.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 26

$ 61

$ (35)

(57.0) %



$ (4)

(49.6) % Total used $ 1,207

$ 1,253

$ (45)

(3.6) %



$ 13

(4.7) % F&I PRU $ 2,001

$ 2,002

$ (1)

— %



$ 13

(0.7) % Adjusted F&I PRU (2) $ 2,033

$ 2,002

$ 31

1.5 %



$ 13

0.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,224.1

$ 1,263.4

$ (39.3)

(3.1) %



$ 12.8

(4.1) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,252.7

$ 1,262.8

$ (10.1)

(0.8) %



$ 12.6

(1.8) % SG&A as % gross profit 70.4 %

69.1 %

1.3 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 71.8 %

69.1 %

2.7 %













Operating margin % 4.1 %

4.3 %

(0.2) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.0 %

4.5 %

(0.5) %













Pretax margin % 2.8 %

3.1 %

(0.3) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 2.7 %

3.3 %

(0.6) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 45.3

$ 53.3

$ (8.0)

(15.0) %



$ 0.5

(16.0) % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 42.0

43.0

(1.0)

(2.4) %



—

(2.4) % Net floorplan expense $ 3.3

$ 10.3

$ (7.0)







$ 0.5







(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,023.0

$ 2,132.9

$ (109.9)

(5.2) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,112.8

1,203.2

(90.4)

(7.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

87.7

86.5

1.2

1.4 % Total used

1,200.5

1,289.7

(89.2)

(6.9) % Parts and service sales

531.0

555.5

(24.5)

(4.4) % F&I, net

178.8

199.0

(20.2)

(10.1) % Total revenues

$ 3,933.4

$ 4,177.2

$ (243.8)

(5.8) % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 125.7

$ 150.5

$ (24.8)

(16.5) % Used vehicle retail sales

56.3

68.6

(12.4)

(18.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.5

2.5

—

(0.9) % Total used

58.7

71.1

(12.4)

(17.4) % Parts and service sales

295.2

308.1

(12.9)

(4.2) % F&I, net

178.8

199.0

(20.2)

(10.1) % Total gross profit

$ 658.5

$ 728.7

$ (70.2)

(9.6) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.2 %

7.1 %

(0.8) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.1 %

5.7 %

(0.6) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.8 %

2.9 %

(0.1) %



Total used

4.9 %

5.5 %

(0.6) %



Parts and service sales

55.6 %

55.5 %

0.1 %



Total gross margin

16.7 %

17.4 %

(0.7) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

38,549

41,067

(2,518)

(6.1) % Retail used vehicles sold

34,261

39,665

(5,404)

(13.6) % Wholesale used vehicles sold

9,012

9,661

(649)

(6.7) % Total used

43,273

49,326

(6,053)

(12.3) % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,479

$ 51,938

$ 541

1.0 % Used vehicle retail

$ 32,481

$ 30,335

$ 2,146

7.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,260

$ 3,664

$ (404)

(11.0) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,642

$ 1,730

$ (88)

(5.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 275

$ 259

$ 16

6.2 % Total used

$ 1,358

$ 1,442

$ (85)

(5.9) % F&I PRU

$ 2,456

$ 2,465

$ (9)

(0.4) % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 444.3

$ 471.6

$ (27.2)

(5.8) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 437.5

$ 468.0

$ (30.5)

(6.5) % SG&A as % gross profit

67.5 %

64.7 %

2.8 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.4 %

64.2 %

2.2 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,875.0

$ 4,101.6

$ (226.6)

(5.5) % Used vehicle retail sales

2,230.4

2,347.6

(117.2)

(5.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

182.2

178.5

3.8

2.1 % Total used

2,412.6

2,526.0

(113.5)

(4.5) % Parts and service sales

1,058.2

1,086.8

(28.6)

(2.6) % F&I, net

351.4

384.5

(33.1)

(8.6) % Total revenues

$ 7,697.2

$ 8,098.9

$ (401.7)

(5.0) % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 240.5

$ 281.1

$ (40.6)

(14.4) % Used vehicle retail sales

115.8

134.4

(18.6)

(13.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

5.2

5.1

0.2

3.1 % Total used

121.1

139.5

(18.4)

(13.2) % Parts and service sales

592.7

598.6

(5.9)

(1.0) % F&I, net

351.4

384.5

(33.1)

(8.6) % Total gross profit

$ 1,305.7

$ 1,403.7

$ (98.0)

(7.0) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.2 %

6.9 %

(0.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.2 %

5.7 %

(0.5) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.9 %

2.8 %

— %



Total used

5.0 %

5.5 %

(0.5) %



Parts and service sales

56.0 %

55.1 %

0.9 %



Total gross margin

17.0 %

17.3 %

(0.4) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

73,215

78,902

(5,687)

(7.2) % Retail used vehicles sold

70,358

78,278

(7,920)

(10.1) % Wholesale used vehicles sold

18,880

19,878

(998)

(5.0) % Total used

89,238

98,156

(8,918)

(9.1) % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,926

$ 51,984

$ 943

1.8 % Used vehicle retail

$ 31,700

$ 29,990

$ 1,710

5.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,285

$ 3,563

$ (277)

(7.8) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,646

$ 1,717

$ (71)

(4.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 277

$ 255

$ 22

8.6 % Total used

$ 1,356

$ 1,421

$ (65)

(4.5) % F&I PRU

$ 2,447

$ 2,446

$ 1

0.1 % Adjusted F&I PRU (1)

$ 2,495

$ 2,446

$ 49

2.0 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 862.5

$ 919.0

$ (56.5)

(6.1) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 898.9

$ 919.4

$ (20.5)

(2.2) % SG&A as % gross profit

66.1 %

65.5 %

0.6 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

68.5 %

65.5 %

3.0 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 583.1

$ 602.5

$ (19.4)

(3.2) %



$ 2.0

(3.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 605.5

645.0

(39.5)

(6.1) %



3.1

(6.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 63.8

77.3

(13.5)

(17.4) %



0.3

(17.8) % Total used 669.3

722.2

(53.0)

(7.3) %



3.4

(7.8) % Parts and service sales 161.3

162.8

(1.5)

(0.9) %



0.7

(1.3) % F&I, net 38.0

38.8

(0.8)

(2.0) %



0.2

(2.4) % Total revenues $ 1,451.7

$ 1,526.4

$ (74.7)

(4.9) %



$ 6.2

(5.3) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 47.9

$ 47.9

$ —

— %



$ —

— % Used vehicle retail sales 25.6

27.8

(2.1)

(7.7) %



0.1

(8.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.2)

(2.0)

(1.2)

(59.7) %



—

(58.5) % Total used 22.4

25.8

(3.3)

(12.9) %



0.1

(13.4) % Parts and service sales 93.8

94.7

(0.9)

(0.9) %



0.3

(1.3) % F&I, net 38.0

38.8

(0.8)

(2.0) %



0.2

(2.4) % Total gross profit $ 202.1

$ 207.1

$ (5.0)

(2.4) %



$ 0.7

(2.7) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.2 %

7.9 %

0.3 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.2 %

4.3 %

(0.1) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.0) %

(2.6) %

(2.4) %













Total used 3.4 %

3.6 %

(0.2) %













Parts and service sales 58.1 %

58.1 %

— %













Total gross margin 13.9 %

13.6 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 14,786

14,696

90

0.6 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 19,208

20,575

(1,367)

(6.6) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 6,303

7,369

(1,066)

(14.5) %









Total used 25,511

27,944

(2,433)

(8.7) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,235

$ 46,163

$ 3,072

6.7 %



$ 168

6.3 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,683

$ 31,444

$ 239

0.8 %



$ 160

0.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,240

$ 3,259

$ (19)

(0.6) %



$ 2

(0.7) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,335

$ 1,350

$ (15)

(1.1) %



$ 8

(1.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (508)

$ (272)

$ (236)

(86.7) %



$ (4)

(85.3) % Total used $ 879

$ 922

$ (42)

(4.6) %



$ 5

(5.1) % F&I PRU $ 1,118

$ 1,099

$ 18

1.7 %



$ 5

1.2 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 179.2

$ 174.5

$ 4.6

2.7 %



$ 0.8

2.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 171.8

$ 174.5

$ (2.7)

(1.5) %



$ 0.8

(2.0) % SG&A as % gross profit 88.7 %

84.3 %

4.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 85.0 %

84.3 %

0.8 %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,293.5

$ 1,313.8

$ (20.3)

(1.5) %



$ 41.3

(4.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,262.9

1,256.0

6.8

0.5 %



44.2

(3.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 118.7

136.9

(18.2)

(13.3) %



3.7

(15.9) % Total used 1,381.6

1,392.9

(11.4)

(0.8) %



47.8

(4.2) % Parts and service sales 338.6

323.7

14.9

4.6 %



12.1

0.9 % F&I, net 81.3

79.5

1.8

2.2 %



2.8

(1.3) % Total revenues $ 3,094.9

$ 3,109.9

$ (14.9)

(0.5) %



$ 103.9

(3.8) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 105.7

$ 106.9

$ (1.2)

(1.1) %



$ 3.2

(4.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 53.8

55.5

(1.7)

(3.1) %



2.0

(6.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.4)

(3.1)

(1.4)

(45.3) %



(0.1)

(40.8) % Total used 49.4

52.5

(3.1)

(5.9) %



1.8

(9.4) % Parts and service sales 196.3

185.1

11.2

6.0 %



6.8

2.4 % F&I, net 81.3

79.5

1.8

2.2 %



2.8

(1.3) % Total gross profit $ 432.7

$ 424.0

$ 8.7

2.0 %



$ 14.6

(1.4) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.2 %

8.1 %

— %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.3 %

4.4 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.7) %

(2.2) %

(1.5) %













Total used 3.6 %

3.8 %

(0.2) %













Parts and service sales 58.0 %

57.2 %

0.8 %













Total gross margin 14.0 %

13.6 %

0.3 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 32,518

32,960

(442)

(1.3) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 40,096

41,580

(1,484)

(3.6) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 11,837

13,506

(1,669)

(12.4) %









Total used 51,933

55,086

(3,153)

(5.7) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,607

$ 45,327

$ 4,280

9.4 %



$ 1,585

5.9 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,656

$ 30,261

$ 1,394

4.6 %



$ 1,108

0.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,251

$ 3,243

$ 8

0.2 %



$ 99

(2.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,343

$ 1,336

$ 7

0.5 %



$ 49

(3.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (375)

$ (226)

$ (149)

(65.8) %



$ (12)

(60.6) % Total used $ 951

$ 953

$ (2)

(0.2) %



$ 35

(3.9) % F&I PRU $ 1,120

$ 1,067

$ 53

4.9 %



$ 38

1.4 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 361.5

$ 344.3

$ 17.2

5.0 %



$ 12.8

1.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 353.9

$ 343.4

$ 10.5

3.1 %



$ 12.6

(0.6) % SG&A as % gross profit 83.5 %

81.2 %

2.3 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 81.8 %

81.0 %

0.8 %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,522.0

$ 2,590.6

$ (68.6)

(2.6) %



$ 2.0

(2.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,657.9

1,754.9

(96.9)

(5.5) %



3.1

(5.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 138.2

146.8

(8.6)

(5.9) %



0.3

(6.1) % Total used 1,796.1

1,901.7

(105.5)

(5.5) %



3.4

(5.7) % Parts and service sales 673.3

659.4

13.9

2.1 %



0.7

2.0 % F&I, net 211.7

229.0

(17.3)

(7.5) %



0.2

(7.6) % Total revenues $ 5,203.1

$ 5,380.7

$ (177.6)

(3.3) %



$ 6.2

(3.4) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 167.6

$ 189.5

$ (21.9)

(11.5) %



$ —

(11.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 79.6

93.2

(13.6)

(14.6) %



0.1

(14.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.2)

1.1

(1.4)

(119.6) %



—

(116.6) % Total used 79.4

94.3

(15.0)

(15.9) %



0.1

(16.0) % Parts and service sales 377.2

377.7

(0.6)

(0.2) %



0.3

(0.2) % F&I, net 211.7

229.0

(17.3)

(7.5) %



0.2

(7.6) % Total gross profit $ 835.9

$ 890.5

$ (54.7)

(6.1) %



$ 0.7

(6.2) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.6 %

7.3 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

5.3 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.2) %

0.8 %

(0.9) %













Total used 4.4 %

5.0 %

(0.5) %













Parts and service sales 56.0 %

57.3 %

(1.3) %













Total gross margin 16.1 %

16.6 %

(0.5) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 51,840

53,315

(1,475)

(2.8) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 51,907

57,534

(5,627)

(9.8) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 14,734

15,938

(1,204)

(7.6) %









Total used 66,641

73,472

(6,831)

(9.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,586

$ 50,114

$ 1,472

2.9 %



$ 41

2.9 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 32,001

$ 30,528

$ 1,473

4.8 %



$ 59

4.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,233

$ 3,554

$ (321)

(9.0) %



$ 1

(9.0) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,534

$ 1,620

$ (86)

(5.3) %



$ 3

(5.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (15)

$ 71

$ (86)

(121.2) %



$ (2)

(118.0) % Total used $ 1,191

$ 1,284

$ (93)

(7.2) %



$ 2

(7.4) % F&I PRU $ 2,041

$ 2,066

$ (25)

(1.2) %



$ 2

(1.3) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 593.8

$ 605.0

$ (11.2)

(1.9) %



$ 0.8

(2.0) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 586.2

$ 602.1

$ (15.8)

(2.6) %



$ 0.8

(2.8) % SG&A as % gross profit 71.0 %

67.9 %

3.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 70.1 %

67.6 %

2.5 %













Operating margin % 4.1 %

4.8 %

(0.7) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.3 %

4.9 %

(0.6) %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,984.4

$ 5,159.8

$ (175.3)

(3.4) %



$ 40.5

(4.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 3,366.2

3,440.3

(74.1)

(2.2) %



43.8

(3.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 279.0

284.9

(6.0)

(2.1) %



3.2

(3.2) % Total used 3,645.2

3,725.2

(80.1)

(2.1) %



46.9

(3.4) % Parts and service sales 1,350.6

1,307.3

43.3

3.3 %



11.9

2.4 % F&I, net 420.5

448.4

(28.0)

(6.2) %



2.7

(6.8) % Total revenues $ 10,400.7

$ 10,640.8

$ (240.1)

(2.3) %



$ 102.1

(3.2) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 332.2

$ 371.9

$ (39.7)

(10.7) %



$ 3.2

(11.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 164.7

183.0

(18.2)

(10.0) %



1.9

(11.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.6

3.2

(1.6)

(49.6) %



(0.1)

(46.2) % Total used 166.3

186.2

(19.8)

(10.6) %



1.8

(11.6) % Parts and service sales 761.6

740.6

21.0

2.8 %



6.6

1.9 % F&I, net 420.5

448.4

(28.0)

(6.2) %



2.7

(6.8) % Total gross profit $ 1,680.5

$ 1,747.0

$ (66.5)

(3.8) %



$ 14.3

(4.6) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

7.2 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.9 %

5.3 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.6 %

1.1 %

(0.5) %













Total used 4.6 %

5.0 %

(0.4) %













Parts and service sales 56.4 %

56.6 %

(0.3) %













Total gross margin 16.2 %

16.4 %

(0.3) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 102,652

106,940

(4,288)

(4.0) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 107,035

114,689

(7,654)

(6.7) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 29,573

31,212

(1,639)

(5.3) %









Total used 136,608

145,901

(9,293)

(6.4) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,818

$ 50,032

$ 1,787

3.6 %



$ 417

2.7 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,509

$ 30,013

$ 1,497

5.0 %



$ 410

3.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,236

$ 3,477

$ (242)

(6.9) %



$ 31

(7.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,539

$ 1,595

$ (56)

(3.5) %



$ 18

(4.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 54

$ 102

$ (48)

(46.8) %



$ (4)

(43.2) % Total used $ 1,218

$ 1,276

$ (58)

(4.6) %



$ 13

(5.6) % F&I PRU $ 2,005

$ 2,023

$ (18)

(0.9) %



$ 13

(1.5) % Adjusted F&I PRU (2) $ 2,038

$ 2,023

$ 14

0.7 %



$ 13

0.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,209.2

$ 1,200.0

$ 9.3

0.8 %



$ 12.2

(0.2) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,200.7

$ 1,192.3

$ 8.4

0.7 %



$ 12.1

(0.3) % SG&A as % gross profit 72.0 %

68.7 %

3.3 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 71.2 %

68.2 %

2.9 %













Operating margin % 3.9 %

4.6 %

(0.7) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.1 %

4.7 %

(0.6) %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,962.8

$ 2,035.4

$ (72.6)

(3.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,065.2

1,161.7

(96.5)

(8.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 83.1

77.3

5.8

7.5 % Total used 1,148.3

1,239.1

(90.8)

(7.3) % Parts and service sales 516.5

510.1

6.4

1.3 % F&I, net 174.6

193.4

(18.8)

(9.7) % Total revenues $ 3,802.2

$ 3,977.9

$ (175.7)

(4.4) % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 121.0

$ 145.0

$ (24.0)

(16.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 54.6

66.6

(12.0)

(18.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.6

2.3

0.3

11.8 % Total used 57.2

68.9

(11.8)

(17.1) % Parts and service sales 286.2

290.1

(4.0)

(1.4) % F&I, net 174.6

193.4

(18.8)

(9.7) % Total gross profit $ 639.0

$ 697.5

$ (58.5)

(8.4) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.2 %

7.1 %

(1.0) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.1 %

5.7 %

(0.6) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.1 %

3.0 %

0.1 %



Total used 5.0 %

5.6 %

(0.6) %



Parts and service sales 55.4 %

56.9 %

(1.5) %



Total gross margin 16.8 %

17.5 %

(0.7) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 37,578

39,594

(2,016)

(5.1) % Retail used vehicles sold 33,060

38,431

(5,371)

(14.0) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 8,714

9,219

(505)

(5.5) % Total used 41,774

47,650

(5,876)

(12.3) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,232

$ 51,407

$ 825

1.6 % Used vehicle retail $ 32,220

$ 30,229

$ 1,991

6.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,221

$ 3,662

$ (441)

(12.0) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,651

$ 1,733

$ (83)

(4.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 299

$ 253

$ 46

18.2 % Total used $ 1,369

$ 1,447

$ (78)

(5.4) % F&I PRU $ 2,471

$ 2,478

$ (7)

(0.3) % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 429.4

$ 446.1

$ (16.7)

(3.7) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 422.6

$ 443.3

$ (20.7)

(4.7) % SG&A as % gross profit 67.2 %

64.0 %

3.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 66.1 %

63.6 %

2.6 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,727.2

$ 3,934.2

$ (207.0)

(5.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 2,125.7

2,275.4

(149.7)

(6.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 172.7

162.4

10.4

6.4 % Total used 2,298.4

2,437.8

(139.4)

(5.7) % Parts and service sales 1,020.8

1,008.8

12.0

1.2 % F&I, net 340.5

374.7

(34.2)

(9.1) % Total revenues $ 7,386.9

$ 7,755.5

$ (368.6)

(4.8) % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 228.9

$ 272.1

$ (43.1)

(15.9) % Used vehicle retail sales 111.9

131.1

(19.1)

(14.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 5.3

4.8

0.6

11.9 % Total used 117.3

135.8

(18.6)

(13.7) % Parts and service sales 570.2

569.0

1.1

0.2 % F&I, net 340.5

374.7

(34.2)

(9.1) % Total gross profit $ 1,256.8

$ 1,351.6

$ (94.8)

(7.0) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.1 %

6.9 %

(0.8) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

5.8 %

(0.5) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.1 %

2.9 %

0.2 %



Total used 5.1 %

5.6 %

(0.5) %



Parts and service sales 55.9 %

56.4 %

(0.5) %



Total gross margin 17.0 %

17.4 %

(0.4) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 70,982

76,184

(5,202)

(6.8) % Retail used vehicles sold 67,644

75,997

(8,353)

(11.0) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 18,220

19,008

(788)

(4.1) % Total used 85,864

95,005

(9,141)

(9.6) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,509

$ 51,640

$ 868

1.7 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,425

$ 29,941

$ 1,484

5.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,225

$ 3,571

$ (346)

(9.7) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,655

$ 1,725

$ (70)

(4.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 293

$ 251

$ 42

16.8 % Total used $ 1,366

$ 1,430

$ (64)

(4.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,456

$ 2,462

$ (6)

(0.2) % Adjusted F&I PRU (1) $ 2,505

$ 2,462

$ 43

1.8 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 870.3

$ 884.5

$ (14.2)

(1.6) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 862.5

$ 877.8

$ (15.3)

(1.7) % SG&A as % gross profit 69.2 %

65.4 %

3.8 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 68.3 %

64.9 %

3.3 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.