Former Sterling McCall Toyota location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston, formerly Sterling McCall Toyota, which has operated under its new name since January 5, 2026.

The southwest Houston dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Toyota expertise, and customer relationships that have served southwest Houston for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Toyota to Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the southwest Houston dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar southwest Houston dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"The name changed; the team didn't. Customers still work with the same people they've trusted for years, now backed by Group 1's resources," said Keegan Savell, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston. "Our job is a clear, consistent experience, whether you're buying a Toyota or servicing the one you own."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston continues to serve customers from its existing location at 9400 Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas, supporting drivers throughout southwest Houston, Bellaire, Sugar Land, and surrounding communities with new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Toyota service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Toyota, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Toyota change its name to Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston?

Sterling McCall Toyota became Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston on January 5, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in southwest Houston and the surrounding communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How can shoppers find a reliable place to buy a Toyota nearby?

Franchised Toyota dealerships offer new inventory, Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, factory-trained service, and manufacturer-backed warranties. Comparing dealerships on pricing transparency, customer reviews, inventory selection, and service department reputation helps identify a trusted store.

Gas, hybrid, or electric: which powertrain is right for me?

The right powertrain depends on driving patterns, budget, and charging access. Hybrids generally deliver higher fuel economy without changing refueling habits, electric vehicles offer the lowest running costs for drivers who can charge regularly, and gas models often carry lower upfront prices. Comparing total ownership costs for a specific commute is a useful starting point.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.