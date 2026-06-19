Former Sterling McCall Lexus location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Lexus Southwest Houston, formerly Sterling McCall Lexus, which has operated under its new name since November 3, 2025.

The southwest Houston dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Lexus expertise, and customer relationships that have served southwest Houston for more than two decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Lexus to Lexus Southwest Houston is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. In keeping with Lexus's dealer naming standards, the dealership operates under the Lexus name while remaining wholly part of the Group 1 network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the southwest Houston dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar southwest Houston dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Joey Dupuis, General Manager of Lexus Southwest Houston. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Lexus, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Lexus Southwest Houston continues to serve customers from its existing location at 10025 Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas, supporting drivers throughout southwest Houston, Bellaire, Sugar Land, and surrounding communities with new Lexus vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Lexus service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Lexus, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Lexus change its name to Lexus Southwest Houston?

Sterling McCall Lexus became Lexus Southwest Houston on November 3, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's nationwide brand alignment initiative. In keeping with Lexus's dealer naming standards, the new name follows Lexus's convention while the dealership remains part of the Group 1 network, continuing to serve customers in southwest Houston and the surrounding communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How often should tires be replaced for safe driving?

Tire life depends on tread wear, age, and driving conditions. Common indicators that replacement is due include tread depth at or below 2/32 of an inch, visible wear bars, cracking, vibration, or uneven wear. Many manufacturers also recommend replacing tires that are more than six to ten years old regardless of tread.

What are the requirements to get approved for luxury auto financing?

Luxury vehicle financing follows the same fundamentals as other auto loans — credit history, income, debt-to-income ratio, and down payment — though loan amounts are typically larger. Lenders may apply stricter criteria at higher amounts, and lease programs are common in the luxury segment. Dealerships can compare offers across multiple lenders.

Is Lexus owned by Toyota?

Yes. Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Toyota Motor Corporation, launched in 1989. Lexus vehicles share Toyota's engineering foundations while offering distinct designs, materials, and dealership experiences focused on the luxury segment.

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Kimberly Barta

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About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.