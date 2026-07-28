Five Ira Motor Group Leaders Honored with Patriot Award for Supporting National Guard and Reserve Employee

NORWOOD, Mass., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an agency of the Department of Defense, has honored five members of the management team at Ira Motor Group, A Group 1 Family of Dealerships, with the Patriot Award in recognition of their extraordinary support of an employee who serves in the Massachusetts National Guard and Reserve. Justin Lotter, Lyndsay Tatro, Bernie Spann, Devon DaSilva and Kayshawn Joly each received the honor.

The five leaders were nominated by Matthew Hildebrand, a Reserve Component employee who has been deployed for 12 months. Throughout his deployment, Ira Motor Group's leadership team assured Hildebrand that his position would be waiting for him upon his return; the kind of support ESGR's Patriot Award was created to recognize.

According to Christopher Dugre, ESGR Massachusetts Chair, "The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation's call to serve. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's National Guard and Reserve units."

Mr. Lotter, Ms. Tatro, Mr. Spann, Mr. DaSilva, and Mr. Joly were each nominated for being highly supportive of Hildebrand's National Guard or Reserve service. The Patriot Award reflects support provided through measures such as flexible scheduling, time off before and after deployment, care for military families, and leaves of absence when needed.

"Matthew's commitment to serving our country deserves nothing less than our full commitment to him," said Jon Zilloux, Market Director for Ira Motor Group. "Making sure his job was waiting for him wasn't a hard decision; it was the only decision. This recognition belongs to Justin, Lyndsay, Bernie, Devon and Kayshawn, but it reflects something our whole team believes in: taking care of the people who serve."

About Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

As the 1.3 million members of the National Guard and Reserve continue to perform an increasing number of unique missions at America's borders and beyond, ESGR remains a resource for the employers of citizen warriors. ESGR advocates relevant initiatives, recognizes outstanding support, increases awareness of applicable laws, and resolves conflict between employers and service members. More information about ESGR Employer Outreach Programs and volunteer opportunities is available at www.esgr.mil, or by calling Christine Deveau, Volunteer Support Technician (VST), at 339-202-4816.

About Ira Motor Group, A Group 1 Family of Dealerships

Ira Motor Group, A Group 1 Family of Dealerships, includes Ira Toyota, Ira Honda, Ira Mazda and other franchises across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, and has been part of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. since 1999. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Patriot Award?

The Patriot Award is presented by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense. It publicly recognizes individual supervisors and bosses — not entire companies or organizations — for outstanding support of employees who serve in the National Guard or Reserve.

Who received the Patriot Award, and why?

Five members of the Ira Motor Group management team — Justin Lotter, Lyndsay Tatro, Bernie Spann, Devon DaSilva and Kayshawn Joly — received the award. They were nominated by Matthew Hildebrand, an employee who has served a 12-month deployment with the Massachusetts National Guard or Reserve, in recognition of the flexibility and job security they provided throughout his service.

Who nominates someone for a Patriot Award?

An employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member, may nominate their supervisor. Nominations can be submitted online through ESGR, and each honoree receives a Patriot Award certificate and lapel pin.

Can more than one supervisor at a company receive the award?

Yes. Patriot Awards are given to individual supervisors, and a service member may nominate as many supervisors as they choose. In this case, five members of the Ira Motor Group management team were recognized.

Where can I learn more about ESGR and the Patriot Award?

Additional information about ESGR, its Employer Outreach Programs, and volunteer opportunities is available at www.esgr.mil, or by contacting Christine Deveau, Volunteer Support Technician, at 339-202-4816.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.