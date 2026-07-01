Group 1 GMC Southwest Celebrates One Year Under the Group 1 Name

Former Sterling McCall Buick GMC location marks its first anniversary serving southwest Houston drivers as Group 1 GMC Southwest

HOUSTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today celebrated the first anniversary of Group 1 GMC Southwest, formerly Sterling McCall Buick GMC, which took the Group 1 name on July 1, 2025 as part of the company's nationwide efforts to align dealerships under the Group 1 name.

The Houston dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, GMC expertise, and customer relationships that have served southwest Houston for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Buick GMC to Group 1 GMC Southwest is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Houston dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Houston dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Our first year as Group 1 GMC Southwest has shown our customers the best of both worlds: the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Stephen Swad, General Manager of Group 1 GMC Southwest. "As we begin our second year, our focus remains on a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new GMC, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 GMC Southwest continues to serve customers from its existing location at 10422 Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas, supporting drivers throughout southwest Houston, Sugar Land, Stafford, and surrounding communities with new GMC vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, certified service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Buick GMC, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Buick GMC change its name to Group 1 GMC Southwest?

Sterling McCall Buick GMC became Group 1 GMC Southwest on July 1, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in southwest Houston and the surrounding communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Can I service my vehicle at any dealership, even if I bought it elsewhere?

Yes. Franchised dealerships generally service their brand's vehicles regardless of where the vehicle was purchased, including warranty and recall work for that brand. Many dealership service departments also perform routine maintenance on other makes.

Why do shoppers consider dealer groups for financing and leasing flexibility?

Larger dealer groups often work with a wide range of lenders, which can provide more financing and leasing options across different credit profiles. They may also offer broader inventory access across locations, online purchase tools, and trade-in programs, giving shoppers additional flexibility when structuring a purchase or lease.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.