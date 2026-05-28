Group Management Services Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Businesses

RICHFIELD, Ohio, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS), a certified professional employer organization (CPEO), is celebrating its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of helping businesses navigate the complexities of human resources, payroll, benefits, and compliance.

30th Anniversary Logo

Founded in 1996 in Richfield, Ohio, GMS was built on a simple belief: growing a business should not require employers to face people-related challenges alone. For 30 years, GMS has partnered with small and mid-sized businesses to reduce administrative burden, manage risk, and provide the support employers need to focus on what they do best, running and growing their organizations.

"As we celebrate 30 years of Group Management Services, I'm incredibly proud of what this company has become." said Mike Kahoe, Founder of Group Management Services. "This milestone is a true testament to our clients' trust and the passion, grit, and talent of our team. Here's a toast to our people for building something special and for all that's still ahead."

Throughout its history, GMS has prioritized long-term relationships, service accountability, and a client-first mindset. Many clients and employees have grown alongside the organization for decades, reflecting trust built through consistency, shared success, and a commitment to simplifying workforce management.

Today, GMS delivers full-service HR outsourcing through a co-employment model that includes human resources, payroll, benefits administration, and risk management support. By combining experienced HR professionals with technology-enabled solutions, GMS helps employers manage compliance complexity while building stronger, safer workplaces.

"GMS has been a partner we wouldn't replace," said Debra Swingle of Wenger Temperature Control. "Their team is reliable, responsive, and always delivers the support we need. They communicate clearly, act quickly, and stand behind their work. Most importantly, they show up for our team each year to answer questions and walk us through our programs. We plan to stay with GMS as long as we're in business."

As GMS looks ahead, its mission remains unchanged: empowering businesses to grow stronger, safer, and smarter today and for the next generation.

About Group Management Services

Group Management Services is a certified professional employer organization providing comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. GMS supports employers with human resources, payroll, benefits, and risk management services. For more information, visit www.groupmgmt.com.

SOURCE Group Management Services, Inc.