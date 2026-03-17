Group Management Services Appoints Beth Harhai as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

RICHFIELD, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS), a national certified professional employer organization (CPEO) providing HR, payroll, benefits, and risk management solutions to small and midsize businesses, today announced the appointment of Beth Harhai as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

In this role, Harhai will lead GMS's revenue strategy and sales execution, working with sales leadership and frontline teams to accelerate growth while reinforcing the disciplined, relationship‑driven approach that has long defined the organization.

"Beth represents exactly the kind of leader we were intentional about bringing into this role," said Mike Kahoe, Chief Executive Officer of GMS. "Beth understands real growth does not happen in boardrooms alone, it happens in the field, alongside the people doing the work. That balance of vision and execution is critical as GMS enters its next phase of growth."

Harhai brings two decades of executive sales and revenue leadership experience across healthcare services, technology, and enterprise solutions. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Head of Sales at Core Solutions, a Relias company, where she led a 140‑plus‑member sales organization focused on market expansion and client success. She also serves as an Advisory Board Member at Wave Therapeutics, advising on go‑to‑market strategy for an emerging health‑tech company.

Previously, Harhai held senior leadership roles at organizations including AMN Healthcare, where she oversaw a national sales organization, as well as DeliverHealth, Blackbaud, Healthgrades (acquired by WebMD), and Allscripts. She built high‑performing teams, scaled complex revenue organizations, and led companies through periods of transformation and growth.

"GMS has built something special; a reputation for doing right by clients while delivering real, measurable value," said Beth Harhai, Chief Revenue Officer of GMS. "What drew me here was the opportunity to build on that foundation while helping the organization think more strategically about how it grows. I believe deeply in staying close to customers and sales teams, and I am excited to work alongside this team to sharpen our execution and keep our eyes firmly on the finish line."

Group Management Services (GMS) is a certified professional employer organization (CPEO) providing HR, payroll, benefits administration, risk management, and compliance services to small and midsize businesses nationwide.

SOURCE Group Management Services, Inc.