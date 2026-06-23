Growing Into What Comes Next: Rooms To Go Kids® Nursery Collections Are Here

Nursery styles built to grow with your child—plus the exciting new Bundle of Dreams.

SEFFNER, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms To Go Kids® nursery collections make it easy to create a first room you'll love now—and love for years to come! With four grow-with-me nursery styles designed around 3 beds-in-1 or 4 beds-in-1 convertible crib functionality, these curated looks pair lasting design with everyday practicality.

Hidden Hills: Cozy, Calm, and Designed for Wonder

Nursery Collections from Rooms To Go Kids

Enjoy a warm, modern nursery style with real oak wood veneers in a light finish and soft bouclé upholstered end panels for an elevated look—paired with either a 4-in-1 or 3-in-1 convertible crib designed to accompany your little one through multiple growth stages.

Woodland Adventures: More Room to Wonder than a Magical Forest

Playful character meets long-term versatility with four height adjustments in this 4-in-1 crib that converts all the way from crib to a full-size platform bed when rails are added. Bonus: built-in storage keeps essentials close.

Cottage Colors: Charming Looks from Crib to Class

With a bright, cottage-inspired look, this 4-in-1 convertible crib brings the charm, while sturdy construction and a three-height link spring for adjustable height add durable functionality through the years.

Modern Colors: The Sweet Nursery That Nails the Modern Look

Gentle comfort meets clean, modern lines that fit beautifully into your home. The 3-in-1 convertible crib keeps things practical through multiple stages, so the look stays polished as routines change fast.

Exciting Discovery: Rooms To Go Kids® Has Crib Mattresses & Changing Pads

You have the crib picked out, now it's time to complete the nursery setup. Explore the Bundle of Dreams with an assortment of crib mattresses in a range of comfort choices and changing pads to wrap up your new nursery in one easy stop.

Explore the full nursery lineup at Rooms To Go Kids® and find the nursery style and mattress that fit your growing family.

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About Rooms To Go ®

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, Rooms To Go is recognized as the nation's largest independent furniture retailer, with almost 35 years of experience and more than 200 showrooms in 10 states throughout the Southeast, Florida and Texas. Rooms To Go is committed to making furniture buying easy and convenient by packaging entire rooms for greater savings. Plus, many options are available for quick delivery. Establishing its first showroom in Orlando, Florida in 1991, Rooms To Go opened its first Rooms To Go Kids store in 1997. Rooms To Go Kids features a wide array of themed room packages for children and teens and enjoys an exclusive licensing agreement with Disney. For more information on the wide selection of room packages Rooms To Go offers, visit www.roomstogo.com.

SOURCE Rooms To Go