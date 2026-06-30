Rooms To Go Receives Five-Star Honors from USA Today for America's Best Stores and Most Trusted Brands

SEFFNER, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms To Go announced today it has been named a five-star recipient on two USA Today 2026 lists recognizing excellence in the retail shopping industry: America's Best Stores and Most Trusted Brands. Rooms To Go earned five-star recognition on both lists in 2025 as well and continues to set the standard as a market leader in furniture retail.

Rooms To Go Recognized by USA Today for America’s Best Stores and Most Trusted Brands

Most Trusted Brands

USA Today's Most Trusted Brands recognition evaluates brands across five core categories: likelihood to purchase, trust and transparency, reliability, emotional connection, and alignment with personal values. Rooms To Go was named a five-star recipient in 2025 and again in 2026, reinforcing the trust customers place in the brand year after year.

America's Best Stores

USA Today's America's Best Stores recognition evaluates the store experience across seven categories: product offerings, price-value ratio, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility and location, store layout and product display, and loyalty programs. Rooms To Go was named a five-star recipient in 2025 and again in 2026, reflecting an unwavering commitment to excellence and a store experience designed to make shopping easier, clearer, and more enjoyable.

"We are honored to be recognized by USA Today with these awards," said Janis Altshuler of Rooms To Go's Customer Satisfaction Team. "They reflect the shared commitment of our associates and the loyalty of customers who continue to choose Rooms To Go. That trust is deeply appreciated and keeps us energized as our business grows and evolves."

Earning these honors reflects the work happening across every part of the organization, from customer satisfaction to merchandising, and operations, with each team playing a role in the customer journey.

"These recognitions reflect the dedication of our teams to delivering fashionable, innovative furniture at an exceptional value," said Eyal Rappoport, President and COO of Rooms To Go. "We remain focused on creating a seamless customer experience—from inspiring product offerings and easy shopping to fast, reliable delivery—making it easy for customers to create rooms that reflect their style and homes they're proud to share."

By giving customers a fun, easy way to create homes they love, Rooms To Go has built relationships that span generations. From a single store in Orlando to hundreds of state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across Florida, the Southeast, and Texas, the company has never wavered in its commitment to innovation, value, and putting customers first. These recognitions are a meaningful reflection of that continuing commitment and an honor worth celebrating.

Follow Rooms To Go on social media:

Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | X | YouTube

About Rooms To Go ®

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, Rooms To Go is a market leader as the nation's largest independent furniture retailer, with almost 35 years of experience and more than 200 showrooms in 10 states throughout the Southeast, Florida and Texas. The Rooms To Go commitment to making furniture buying easy and convenient is exemplified by its philosophy of packaging entire rooms for greater savings. Plus, many options are available for quick delivery. Rooms To Go established its first retail showroom in Orlando, Florida in 1991. In 1997, Rooms To Go opened its first Rooms To Go Kids store and in 2017 its first Rooms To Go Patio store, providing customers with additional opportunities for a more complete home shopping experience. For more information on the wide selection of room packages Rooms To Go offers, visit www.roomstogo.com.

SOURCE Rooms To Go