GROWNSY Launches "Ask a Pediatrician: Baby Congestion" Educational Content with Dr. Molly O'Shea

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWNSY, a baby care brand trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, today announced "Ask a Pediatrician: Baby Congestion", a week-long educational content series created in collaboration with pediatrician Molly O'Shea, MD, FAAP. The series is designed to help parents better understand common questions around infant nasal congestion, including how congestion may affect feeding and sleep, when at-home care may be appropriate, and when families should contact their child's pediatrician.

Drawing on more than 30 years of pediatric experience, Dr. O'Shea will share general educational guidance on baby congestion and nasal care routines. Topics will include why babies may experience congestion, why softening mucus before suctioning can be a gentler approach, how parents can think about a step-by-step routine such as spray, suction, and soothing moisture, how to use nasal care tools thoughtfully, and what signs may indicate that a pediatrician should be consulted.

"Nasal congestion is a normal part of being a baby, but it can be frustrating for both infants and parents," said Dr. Molly O'Shea, MD, FAAP. "Because babies cannot blow their noses and rely heavily on nasal breathing, congestion can sometimes affect feeding, comfort, and sleep. Parents often want practical guidance on how to care for congestion at home and how to know when to call their child's pediatrician."

At the centre of the content is an educational discussion around a gentle, step-by-step approach to baby nasal care: softening, suctioning, and soothing. According to Dr. O'Shea, moistening mucus before suctioning may help make the process more comfortable for babies and easier for parents to manage.

"The longer mucus sits, the stickier it can become," said Dr. O'Shea. "Moistening before suctioning can help loosen mucus, which may allow parents to use a lighter touch when removing it from the nasal passages. The goal is to keep the process as gentle and comfortable as possible."

The content also emphasises that not every noisy nose requires intervention. Dr. O'Shea encourages parents to consider the full picture, including how their baby is feeding, sleeping, breathing, and behaving overall.

"If a baby is eating and sleeping well, noisy congestion may simply be part of normal infant care," Dr. O'Shea explained. "Parents should reach out to their pediatrician if congestion begins to interfere with feeding, sleep, or breathing, or if their baby develops a fever."

The educational content from Dr. O'Shea will focus on general pediatric guidance and is not intended to replace individualised medical advice. Parents should always consult their child's pediatrician with questions about their baby's health, symptoms, or appropriate care.

GROWNSY will also share information about its SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator, a baby nasal care device designed to support a step-by-step at-home routine. The product combines spray, suction, and mist functions in one device, offering parents a convenient way to organize nasal care steps at home. Product information will be presented separately from Dr. O'Shea's general educational guidance.

"We're excited to collaborate with Dr. Molly O'Shea to make pediatrician-informed education more accessible to parents," said Celine, Marketing Director at GROWNSY. "Baby congestion can feel stressful for families, especially when it affects feeding, sleep, or comfort. Through this campaign, our goal is to provide clear, practical information while helping parents feel more confident about when to care at home and when to contact their pediatrician."

The "Ask a Pediatrician: Baby Congestion" series will be shared across GROWNSY's digital and social media channels over five consecutive weeks, featuring expert insights from Dr. O'Shea and practical guidance for parents navigating common congestion-related questions.

For more information about GROWNSY and the SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator, visit www.grownsy.com.

About Molly O'Shea, MD, FAAP

Molly O'Shea, MD, FAAP, is a pediatrician, speaker, and healthcare advisor with more than 30 years of experience in pediatrics. She is the founder of Birmingham Pediatrics and Campground Pediatrics and previously served as a media spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information on Dr. Molly, please visit https://www.drmollyoshea.com/.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

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