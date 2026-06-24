GROWNSY Partnered with Good+ Foundation to Celebrate Modern Fatherhood at the 2026 Daddy Stroll

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWNSY, a baby care brand trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, supported Good+Foundation's 2nd Annual Daddy Summer Stroll on June 14 at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, with a donation of essential baby and infant care products. The family-focused event brought together fathers, caregivers, children, community leaders, and partners to celebrate engaged fatherhood and raise awareness of the need for essential baby and toddler gear among underserved families.

GROWNSY's contribution included 69 units of baby care gear valued at approximately $10,000, including products designed to support feeding, hygiene, rest, mobility, and everyday infant care. The items will be distributed through Good+Foundation's social service partner network to help families with young children access practical tools for daily care.

Supporting Families Where It Matters Most

The family-focused event brought together fathers, caregivers, children, community leaders, and partners to celebrate the importance of engaged fatherhood while raising awareness about the critical need for essential baby and toddler gear among underserved families. Through its support of the Daddy Summer Stroll, GROWNSY underscored its belief that strong family support begins with practical solutions that help caregivers navigate the everyday challenges of raising young children.

GROWNSY's contribution reflects the brand's commitment to creating meaningful impact beyond traditional sponsorships. By providing essential products directly to families through Good+Foundation's distribution network, GROWNSY reinforced its mission to support parents with accessible, reliable tools and to help ensure that all families—regardless of economic circumstances—have the resources they need to care for their children and thrive.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

For more than two decades, Good+ Foundation has been a trusted leader in supporting families by pairing essential goods with services that promote family stability and economic mobility. The Daddy Summer Stroll reflects the organization's longstanding commitment to father engagement and celebrates the vital role fathers and caregivers play in children's lives. Through its support of the event and donation of essential baby gear, GROWNSY joined Good+ in helping families access the resources they need to thrive.

For GROWNSY, the partnership was a natural extension of the brand's core ethos — Grow Smart. Made Easy. Today's dads are fully in it: late-night feeds, bottle prep, soothing routines, school runs, and all the in-between moments that define early parenthood. GROWNSY exists to make those moments easier, and supporting the Daddy Summer Stroll was an opportunity to stand behind that truth authentically.

"We're grateful to partner with GROWNSY in celebrating and supporting fathers and caregivers through the Daddy Summer Stroll," said Laura Louison, Vice President of Programs at Good+ Foundation. "Their donation of essential baby gear will help ensure families have access to the resources they need to care for their children and thrive."

A First-of-Its-Kind U.S. Nonprofit Partnership

The Daddy Summer Stroll marked GROWNSY's first major nonprofit partnership in the U.S. market. The collaboration reflects GROWNSY's commitment to supporting families not only through product design, but also through community-based action.

About Good+ Foundation

Good+Foundation is a leading national non-profit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers, and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. The organization partners intensively with a vetted network of social service programs to pair goods – such as cribs, car seats, and diapers – with counseling, employment assistance, co-parenting classes, and more. With operations in New York City and Los Angeles, Good+Foundation has provided more than $140 million in essential goods since 2001. In recent years, Good+Foundation has added a Family Cash grants program to its in-kind donation model, providing over $1.8 million in cash assistance to date. For more information, visit www.goodplusfoundation.org.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

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