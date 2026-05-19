GROWNSY Debuted an Exciting New Line of Innovative Baby Care Products at ABC Kids Expo 2026

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, showcased its latest innovations at the 2026 ABC Kids Expo, held May 13-15 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas. The brand exhibited at Booth #2011, where the brand introduced exclusive new products making their debut alongside beloved fan favorites that have become trusted staples for parents everywhere.

"The 2026 ABC Kids Expo was a proud moment for Grownsy," said Yvonne, CEO of Grownsy. "It gave us the opportunity to connect with the parenting community face to face, debut products we've been passionate about developing, and shine a spotlight on the fan favorites that have made us a trusted name in over 3 million households."

The overall theme for GROWNSY's new collection is rooted in real parenting routines and reflects the brand's philosophy of 'Grow Smart, Made Easy.' Positioned as the go-to brand for modern parents who want smart, simplified solutions for every stage of the parenting journey,

GROWNSY continues to build practical solutions for modern families spanning baby care, outdoor, travel, and everyday essentials: all designed to reduce extra steps, keep families prepared, and make confident parenting possible wherever the day takes them.

GROWNSY's 2026 product lineup highlights innovative solutions across feeding, baby care, nursery, and travel essentials designed to simplify everyday parenting.

Feeding Collection

Baby Food Maker: a multi-purpose steam and blend baby food maker simplifies homemade feeding with an innovative 2-in-1 design that steams and blends ingredients in one convenient appliance

Baby Care Collection

SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator: combines Spray, Suction, and Micro-Mist in one thoughtfully designed system.

Nursery Collection

Bassinet Bedside Sleeper: converts into a bedside bassinet with a drop-down side, keeping your newborn within arm's reach for night feeding and soothing. Side easily lowers and locks securely to most adult beds for safe co-sleeping.

Travel Collection

Portable Bottle Warmer: a detachable warming and feeding device designed to help parents feed with fewer steps when they are away from home.

In addition to an assortment of new products, GROWNSY's booth saw impressive foot traffic throughout the expo, drawing in key retail buyers from major names including Walmart and Target, international retailers, and notable media outlets such as Wirecutter, Forbes Vetted, Consumer Reports, and Babylist. The energy was high as attendees explored the collection, engaged with the GROWNSY team, and got a firsthand look at what the brand has in store.

Highlights from the show

TV Interview : Popular local TV show, Las Vegas Morning Blend on KTNV Channel 13, the local ABC affiliate, attended the GROWNSY booth where host Elliott Bambrough interviewed Jordan Lux, GROWNSY's Strategic Communications Director about GROWNSY's rebrand and an introduction to the new 2026 products.

: Popular local TV show, on KTNV Channel 13, the local ABC affiliate, attended the GROWNSY booth where host Elliott Bambrough interviewed Jordan Lux, GROWNSY's Strategic Communications Director about GROWNSY's rebrand and an introduction to the new 2026 products. Forbes Vetted stopped by the GROWNSY booth and included the SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator in their ABC roundup about new and noteworthy products.

stopped by the GROWNSY booth and included the in their ABC roundup about new and noteworthy products. Interactive Demos : Hands-on product experiences with expert brand reps

: Hands-on product experiences with expert brand reps Instagram Live: GROWNSY hosted TikTok and Instagram Live events to give followers a firsthand look at its newest products and celebrate the launch with a giveaway featuring the Portable Bottle Warmer and SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator.

What's Next for GROWNSY

GROWNSY plans to continue connecting with families through upcoming in-person events, including The Prego Expo and additional community meetups throughout the year. Keep up with GROWNSY's latest innovations, product launches, and announcements by following GROWNSY on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

SOURCE GROWNSY