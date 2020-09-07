Growth Opportunities and Trends in the European Lighting Components Aftermarket to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunity Evaluation in the European Lighting Components Aftermarket, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers passenger cars (PCs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) up to 3.5 tons for lighting components aftermarket growth insights in the European region. It discusses the major market suppliers, major distribution channels, and average retailing prices of different lighting components. The list of major distribution partners of lighting components in the major countries is also provided. The base year for analysis is 2019.



The research provides an outlook of the major suppliers in the lighting components aftermarket, major demand drivers pertaining to lighting components, and the top trends impacting the lighting components aftermarket in the European region.



The increase in the growth of vehicles in operation in Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period, driving the lighting components aftermarket in the region. The increase in the annual miles, rise in demand for vehicle lighting retro fitments, and vehicle collision are further boosting the demand for overall PC and LCV lighting components aftermarket in the European region.



Headlight assemblies and headlight components hold the major market revenue share in Europe's lighting components, followed by tail lamp components.



Technical enhancements in lighting components such as product durability, the light transition from traditional halogen to high-intensity LED, high-beam lights in the OE fitments, and upgrade of LED replacements bulbs from halogen bulbs are boosting the average retail prices of passenger and light commercial vehicles lighting components in the European region.



The top participants in the lighting components aftermarket hold major revenue shares. Marelli Europe S.P.A, Valeo Group, and Osram Licht AG are the major participants in the lighting components aftermarket business in Europe, and these suppliers offer a wide range of vehicle lighting components such as headlights, taillights, sidelights, interior lights, and fog lights.



Key Features

Major suppliers in the European lighting components aftermarket

Major dealers network in the European lighting components aftermarket

Retail pricing analysis of different lighting components in the aftermarket

Market outlook of key lighting components suppliers

Key market growth drivers pertaining to European lighting components aftermarket

Growth opportunities related to lighting components aftermarket

Top trends impacting the European lighting components aftermarket

Vehicles in operation analysis in the European region (2016-2026)

Companies Mentioned



Marelli Europe S.P.A

Osram Licht AG

Valeo Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw578w



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

