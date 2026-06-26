GrowthGods CEO Max Mayes Credits Inner Transformation for Business Breakthroughs as Ryan Zofay's Leadership Framework Gains Momentum Among Entrepreneurs

Successful founders are increasingly discovering that the greatest barrier to growth isn't strategy—it's the person leading the business.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs have access to more business tools, technology, and growth strategies than ever before. Yet many founders continue to face the same challenge: reaching a plateau they cannot seem to break through.

For Max Mayes, CEO of GrowthGods, that ceiling appeared repeatedly throughout a decade of entrepreneurship.

A growing number of entrepreneurs are investing in emotional intelligence and inner transformation as a competitive advantage. GrowthGods CEO Max Mayes credits Ryan Zofay's Inner World Mastery framework with transforming his leadership, strengthening his companies, and changing how he defines success-proving the next breakthrough may not come from a new strategy, but from within. A single conversation can change the trajectory of a business-and a life. During the Legacy Leaders retreat, Max Mayes stepped away from strategy alone to do the deeper work of leadership, healing, and personal transformation. That became the breakthrough that changed everything.

Despite building multiple businesses and investing more than six figures into personal development, Mayes found himself facing the same limitations. Like many entrepreneurs, he believed the solution was better systems, better teams, or better strategies.

Today, he says the real obstacle was something else entirely.

After joining Legacy Leaders, a leadership and transformation program led by best-selling author Ryan Zofay, Mayes experienced what he describes as a breakthrough that transformed both his leadership and his life.

"I used to think the issue was my team or my offer," said Mayes. "What I discovered was that there was a wall between me and the person I knew I could become. Once I addressed that, everything changed."

Zofay, author of An Unlikely Businessman: From Overdosed to Multimillionaire and founder of We Level Up Treatment Centers, teaches what he calls the "Inner World Mastery Performance System"—the belief that sustainable business growth begins with mastering one's internal world.

According to Mayes, the impact was immediate. Within months, he restructured teams across three companies, built stronger cultures and values, eliminated the need for micromanagement, and watched previously stagnant businesses begin growing again.

More importantly, he says, the transformation extended far beyond revenue.

"I went from relentlessly chasing success and sacrificing every area of my life to becoming genuinely happy with who I am," said Mayes. "I thought abundance meant having more money, more time, or more resources. What I realized is that abundance is knowing you already have enough inside yourself."

The shift reflects a growing trend among entrepreneurs investing in emotional intelligence, leadership development, and personal transformation as business skills.

"Most founders focus on scaling the company," said Zofay. "We focus on scaling the person leading the company. When leaders heal the patterns that keep them stuck, they make better decisions, build healthier cultures, and create stronger businesses."

Mayes believes more entrepreneurs need to hear that message.

"The downfall of entrepreneurship is losing access to yourself," he said. "The greatest investment I've ever made wasn't in a business. It was in myself."

As conversations around founder burnout and sustainable growth continue to gain attention, stories like Mayes' highlight a growing realization among business leaders: the next breakthrough may not come from a new strategy—but from within.

About Ryan Zofay

Ryan Zofay is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, and founder of We Level Up Treatment Centers. His book, An Unlikely Businessman: From Overdosed to Multimillionaire, chronicles his journey from addiction and adversity to becoming the founder of one of the nation's leading behavioral healthcare organizations.

For more information about Ryan Zofay's coaching programs, events, and leadership development initiatives, or if you are a business owner interested in applying these frameworks can learn more or schedule a consultation.

Connect with Ryan Zofay:

Website: https://ryanzofay.com/

Events & Seminars: https://ryanzofay.com/events/

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-zofay

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Contact:

Ryan Zofay

954-475-6031

[email protected]

SOURCE Ryan Zofay