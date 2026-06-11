Best-Selling Author Ryan Zofay and Nick Santonastasso to Host Speak Sell Scale Summit as Demand Grows for Authority-Based Entrepreneurship

New Event Highlights the Rising Trend of Entrepreneurs Building Influence Through Storytelling, Thought Leadership, and Personal Transformation

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As entrepreneurs increasingly seek alternatives to traditional marketing strategies, a growing movement is emerging around authority-based business building—using books, speaking, personal stories, and thought leadership to create impact and scale. This trend will take center stage at the upcoming Speak Sell Scale Summit, hosted by best-selling author Ryan Zofay and internationally recognized speaker Nick Santonastasso.

Speak Sell Scale Summit empowers entrepreneurs to lead, influence, and grow. An Unlikely Businessman: a powerful story of resilience, growth, and success

Taking place July 18–19, 2026, in South Florida, the two-day event will bring together entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, sales professionals, executives, and aspiring speakers seeking to expand their influence, communicate their message more effectively, and grow purpose-driven businesses.

Zofay, author of An Unlikely Businessman: From Overdosed to Multimillionaire, is widely known as the founder of We Level Up Treatment Centers, one of the nation's leading behavioral health organizations. While many recognize him for his entrepreneurial success and social media presence, Zofay attributes his achievements to the personal transformation principles he now teaches through his "Inner World Mastery Performance System."

"People often see the businesses, the social media, or the results," said Zofay. "What they don't always see is the inner work behind it. Everything I've built—from my recovery to We Level Up—started with changing what was happening internally first. This event is about helping others learn how to do the same while sharing their message with the world."

Joining Zofay is Nick Santonastasso, whose story of overcoming extraordinary physical challenges has inspired millions worldwide. Together, the two speakers will teach attendees how to harness adversity, communicate with impact, build authority, and transform personal experiences into opportunities for growth and service.

The Speak Sell Scale Summit will feature training on public speaking, storytelling, audience engagement, sales psychology, personal branding, influence, leadership, and business growth strategies. Attendees will learn practical frameworks for turning expertise and life experience into meaningful influence and business expansion.

Industry observers note that the creator economy continues to evolve beyond social media metrics and viral content. Increasingly, entrepreneurs are leveraging books, stages, podcasts, and educational platforms to establish long-term authority in their industries. The Speak Sell Scale Summit reflects this broader shift toward thought leadership as a cornerstone of modern business growth.

Ryan Zofay's first book, An Unlikely Businessman: From Overdosed to Multimillionaire, chronicles his journey from addiction, overdose, and incarceration to becoming a successful entrepreneur and founder of a nationally recognized healthcare organization. The book demonstrates how personal transformation can become the catalyst for professional achievement.

For event information and registration, visit:

https://levelup.ryanzofay.com/speak-sell-scale-svsl3

For more information about Ryan Zofay's coaching programs, events, and leadership development initiatives, or if you are a business owner interested in applying these frameworks can learn more or schedule a consultation.

About Ryan Zofay

Ryan Zofay is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, and founder of We Level Up Treatment Centers. Through his books, speaking engagements, and transformational programs, he helps individuals and organizations develop the emotional intelligence, leadership skills, and mindset necessary to achieve sustainable success. His work centers on the belief that lasting external results begin with mastering one's inner world.

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