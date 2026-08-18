GrubMarket Expands into the UK with the Acquisition of Fresh Produce Leader, JR Holland

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, today announced it has completed the acquisition of UK-based JR Holland, one of the leading fresh produce and foodservice distributors servicing North East England and Scotland. This acquisition marks GrubMarket's first entry into the UK and represents an important milestone as the company continues to expand its global market presence and drive technology adoption across the food supply chain industry.

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Founded in 1983 by John Holland, JR Holland has supplied fresh produce, dairy, meat, bakery, and pantry items to customers across the hospitality, education, healthcare, and public sectors for more than four decades. Based in Gateshead, the company operates two locations in the Newcastle area totaling 65,000 square feet and employs a team of over 120 employees. Today, JR Holland completes more than 3,000 deliveries each week with a fleet of 32 modern, temperature-controlled vehicles, serving customers six days a week through its robust distribution network.

JR Holland offers more than 3,000 fresh products, including more than 1,000 varieties of fruits and vegetables. The company has built its strong reputation on its wide product breadth, dependable high-volume delivery, responsive customer service, and enduring customer and supplier relationships. Its dedicated quality-control team maintains complete product traceability for every order. The company's returnable crate program, backhaul practices, packaging-recycling initiatives, and technology-enabled route planning further support operations that are both efficient and environmentally responsible.

"Joining GrubMarket marks an exciting new chapter for JR Holland, our employees, and our customers," said John Holland, founder of JR Holland. "I am incredibly proud of the business and team we have built over the past 43 years. GrubMarket recognized the strength of JR Holland and our experienced management team from the beginning. With GrubMarket's technology, resources, and extensive industry network, JR Holland is exceptionally well positioned for long-term success."

"JR Holland has built an outstanding legacy in North East England and Scotland through its exceptional customer service, strong operational capability, and deep commitment to quality," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "We are thrilled to welcome JR Holland to the GrubMarket family as our first acquisition in the UK. Its experienced team, broad product offering, established distribution network, and leadership position in foodservice distribution offer a strong foundation. Together, we will leverage GrubMarket's AI-powered technologies, global network, and operational expertise to help accelerate its next phase of growth."

Following the acquisition, JR Holland will retain its brand and continue to be managed by its experienced leadership team, ensuring continuity for customers, suppliers, and employees.

As part of GrubMarket's portfolio, JR Holland will enjoy the advantages offered by GrubMarket's suite of proprietary AI-powered technology solutions, including WholesaleWare, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ERP platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors, and shippers with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist AI, GrubMarket's groundbreaking suite of agentic enterprise AI assistants that empower food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analyses, and workflow automation; Orders IO, GrubMarket's custom-branded mobile and online ordering eCommerce solution; and GrubPay, the company's digital payments platform specifically designed for the needs of the food supply chain industry.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket was named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025. In 2026, GrubMarket was named to TIME's list of the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, and the UK, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

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SOURCE GrubMarket