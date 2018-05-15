Gryphon Connect™ Offers Complete On-Premises Solution for Secure Voice & Data

"With today's ever-evolving communication threats, customers are looking for a portable, simple-to-use solution that they can integrate into their current infrastructure," says Troy Stark, VP of Business Development, Gryphon Secure. "Gryphon Connect allows individuals in an untrusted network to build a secure network without exposing their end devices, whether the individual is in a traditional or home office environment, or even when travelling."

Gryphon Connect™ is part of the Gryphon Secure Assure Communications Suite. "It's all about privacy," says Tommi Leino, VP of R&D, Gryphon Secure. "All data, sent and received, are end-to-end encrypted. When a VoIP desk phone is connected to Gryphon Connect, it's part of the closed Assure communications network and users can make secure calls to others in the closed Assure network. This allows for immediate protection of your communications and information data."

Gryphon Connect™ is designed for easy connectivity and flexibility – without compromising the security at its core. It also creates a platform for custom use cases where secure communication is required. Gryphon Assure network architecture delivers end-to-end encryption for all data transmission over a private network and infrastructure located on customer premises.

This week at Critical Communications World in Berlin, Germany, Gryphon Secure will demonstrate Gryphon Connect™ and the full Gryphon Assure Communications Suite of products. Visit the Gryphon booth in the Finland Pavilion located at B60 & B61.

Gryphon Secure is a leader in ultra-secure communications. The Gryphon Assure Communications suite provides secure communication in a closed network environment for fixed line, wireless and mobile users. Gryphon Assure solutions provides customer-controlled infrastructure, hardened software, advanced cryptography and professional services. Our team is driven by the needs of our clients, consisting of international Government, Military and Enterprise organizations. We have designed the Gryphon Assure Communication suite with ultra-security at its core.

