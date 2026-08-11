GSR Submits First Development Applications for The Woods at Corporate Woods, Advancing Transformation of Iconic Overland Park Property

The submission represents the next step in GSR's long-term vision to usher in a new era of strategic reinvestment within Corporate Woods, preserving its legacy as a premier employment destination while introducing new residential opportunities, dining and retail experiences, civic gathering spaces, and an expanded multi-modal trail network to create a more dynamic and connected destination.

The applications begin the City of Overland Park's entitlement process, which includes technical review by City staff, community engagement, and consideration by the Planning Commission and City Council.

"Corporate Woods has always been a cornerstone of Overland Park's identity," said Patrick Brooks, Vice President of Geosam Capital US. "It is an iconic property with a strong history, exceptional infrastructure, and tremendous potential. Our goal is to write the next chapter of Corporate Woods by building upon the qualities that have made it successful while introducing new opportunities that support how people want to live, work, and connect today."

A Strategic Vision for the Future of Corporate Woods

For more than four decades, Corporate Woods has been a leading employment destination in Overland Park, attracting businesses and contributing to the region's economic growth. As workplace expectations, housing needs, and community priorities continue to evolve, The Woods at Corporate Woods represents an opportunity to thoughtfully reinvest in this established district and position it for long-term success.

The proposed redevelopment aligns with the City of Overland Park's Framework OP Comprehensive Plan, supporting key priorities including creating walkable mixed-use destinations, expanding housing choices, strengthening connectivity, and encouraging reinvestment in established areas.

Corporate Woods will be revitalized through a diversified mix of uses, placemaking elements, and enhanced infrastructure to create a destination that brings together employment, residential, retail, dining, recreation, and public spaces while complementing the existing office environment.

The proposal includes:

New residential options, including Missing Middle Housing, expanding housing choice within the community.

Retail, dining, and lifestyle amenities that activate the campus and support employees, residents, and visitors.

Civic gathering spaces that encourage community connection and engagement.

New multi-modal trail connections and enhanced pedestrian infrastructure linking the development with surrounding parks and trail systems.

Expanding Housing Choice and Enhancing Connectivity

A defining feature of The Woods at Corporate Woods is the strategic use of Missing Middle Housing, a term coined by Dan Parolek, founder of Opticos Design, who is serving as a consultant on this element of the project.

This innovative housing approach introduces thoughtfully scaled residential building types that sit in the middle of a spectrum between detached single-family homes and larger mid to high rise buildings. Missing Middle Housing provides a wide range of housing options, expanding housing choice to support a diverse and adaptable community.

Connectivity is also central to the plan. Building upon the City's longstanding investment in Founder's Park and the Indian Creek Bike and Hike Trail system, the proposal introduces new multi-modal trail connections and civic spaces designed to create a true destination node within Corporate Woods. The Woods and the Missing Middle Housing neighborhoods prioritize walkability and pedestrian centered design to establish a gentle transition from the vibrant campus into the adjacent woodland trails and park.

These enhancements will improve access throughout the district, encourage active transportation, support outdoor recreation, and create additional opportunities for gathering and engagement.

"Overland Park has established itself as one of the nation's best places to live and work because of its thoughtful planning, strong leadership, and continued investment in the community," added Brooks. "We are excited to contribute to that success by creating a development that respects Corporate Woods' history while positioning it for continued growth and relevance for future generations."

Collaboration Driving Long-Term Success

The Woods at Corporate Woods represents GSR's first development in the Midwest and reflects the partnership's commitment to identifying and executing large-scale infill redevelopment opportunities that create long-term value.

GSR recognizes the collaborative efforts of its consultant team, including BNIM, Opticos Design, Olsson, Polsinelli, and CBRE, whose expertise in architecture, urban design, engineering, law, and market strategy has helped shape the development's vision.

As the entitlement process progresses, GSR looks forward to continued collaboration with the City of Overland Park, community stakeholders, and residents to advance a project that honors Corporate Woods' legacy while creating a new chapter for one of the region's most important employment destinations.

About GSR Development

GSR Development is a partnership between Geosam Capital and Group RMC focused on identifying, designing, and executing large-scale infill redevelopments of office parks across the Midwestern United States.

About Geosam Capital

Geosam Capital is a private, family-owned investment firm focused on long-term real estate development across the United States. With over 40 years of experience, Geosam specializes in residential, commercial, mixed-use, and adaptive reuse. Learn more at www.geosam.com.

About Group RMC

Group RMC is an investment manager focused on long-term real estate ownership, specialized credit strategies, and other special opportunities. Founded in 2011, the company owns over $2.5 billion in real estate across 22 million square feet. Learn more at www.groupRMC.com.

SOURCE Geosam Capital