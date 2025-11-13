Geosam Capital and Group RMC Advance Midwest Expansion into Indiana

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GSR Development, a partnership between Geosam Capital and Group RMC, today announced plans to redevelop Hamilton Crossing, a 44-acre office park in Carmel, Indiana. The project marks GSR's second major initiative in the Midwest, following its investment in Corporate Woods in Overland Park, Kansas, and reflects the partnership's strategy to revitalize well-located office assets for the next generation of mixed-use, walkable communities.

Located just north of Indianapolis, Carmel is consistently ranked among the best places to live in the United States, known for its top-rated schools, vibrant arts and dining scene, and exceptional quality of life. Well-situated at Meridian Street (U.S. 31) and Main Street, Hamilton Crossing has over 590,000 square feet of office space and represents a significant opportunity to reposition a premium suburban corporate campus.

The planned transformation envisions a mixed-use destination incorporating new residential, experiential retail, Class A office, hotel, and trail-oriented amenities that reinforce Carmel's long-standing leadership in walkable urban design. While specific development details are forthcoming, GSR anticipates unveiling a comprehensive master plan in 2026, following collaboration with the City of Carmel, Carmel Redevelopment Commission, community stakeholders, and consultants.

"Carmel has spent decades thoughtfully creating one of the most livable cities in America," said Alex Massa, President of Group RMC. "We see Hamilton Crossing as an opportunity to build on that foundation, transforming an underutilized office campus into a vibrant, connected neighborhood that reflects where people want to live, work, and gather today."

The announcement follows Mayor Sue Finkam's State of the City address, which highlighted the importance of reinvigorating Carmel's employment corridors and extending the city's mixed-use success along the Meridian corridor.

"Redevelopment of Hamilton Crossing represents the kind of long-term, strategic reinvestment that has made Carmel a national model for thoughtful growth," added David Shahinian, President of Geosam Capital. "Our goal is to unlock the full potential of this site and create a district that complements the City's vision for walkable, connected neighborhoods."

GSR's approach reflects the combined capabilities of Geosam Capital and Group RMC, whose organizations oversee a substantial portfolio of real estate investments and development projects across the US and internationally. Their experience spans vertical construction, master-planned communities, adaptive reuse initiatives, and large-scale mixed-use destinations.

"This project is emblematic of the opportunities emerging nationwide as cities and property owners seek new life for legacy office assets," Shahinian said. "We believe Hamilton Crossing can serve as a model for how strategic investment, long-term vision, and public-private collaboration can reimagine these environments."

About GSR Development

GSR Development is a partnership between Geosam Capital and Group RMC focused on identifying, designing, and executing large-scale infill redevelopments of office parks across the Midwestern United States.

About Geosam Capital

Geosam Capital is a private, family-owned investment firm focused on long-term real estate development across the United States. With over 40 years of experience and over $1 billion in projects completed or underway, Geosam specializes in residential, commercial, mixed-use and adaptive reuse. Learn more at www.geosam.com.

About Group RMC

Group RMC is an investment manager focused on long-term real estate ownership, specialized credit strategies and other special opportunities. Founded in 2011, the company owns over $2.5 billion in real estate across 22 million square feet. Learn more at www.groupRMC.com.

About the City of Carmel, Indiana

Recognized for its distinct amenities, exceptional quality of life, robust business environment and award-winning schools, the City of Carmel was named the #2 Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Find out more at www.carmel.in.gov.

