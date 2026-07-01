GT Independence selected as financial management services vendor for WA Cares Fund

FMS supports eligible Washingtonians in accessing transportation and adaptive equipment and technology benefits starting July 1

STURGIS, Mich., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Independence, a financial management services (FMS) company focused on helping people self-direct their long-term care and support services at home or in community-based settings, has been selected as a benefits partner for the WA Cares Fund. As the fund's FMS vendor, GT Independence will support Washingtonians in accessing approved adaptive equipment and technology as well as transportation, whether by purchasing the goods and services needed or reimbursing participants for out-of-pocket expenses. Most Washington workers earn WA Cares Fund benefits through automatic contributions from each paycheck. The WA Cares Fund begins disbursing benefits, including through GT Independence, to qualified individuals statewide on July 1, following a successful pilot program that launched in four counties—Lewis, Mason, Spokane, and Thurston—in January.

"GT Independence is proud to partner with the WA Cares Fund to ensure a seamless rollout of benefits to Washington workers with long-term care needs," said D. Pearl Barnett, president of GT Independence. "This groundbreaking fund puts people at the center, enabling Washingtonians to access what they need to live with dignity and independence, and GT Independence is ready to be a resource and facilitate purchase and reimbursement requests with speed and ease."

How GT Independence supports Washingtonians

Washington residents who have contributed to the WA Cares Fund, identified a need, applied for benefits, and received approval for access may use their benefit to pay for direct care or for other items that support independent living, such as transportation and adaptive equipment and technology. GT Independence provides support for these latter categories and the associated paperwork and service requests. The FMS will:

Handle reimbursement for out-of-pocket transportation costs or for paying a family member or friend to provide transportation.

Work with participants to purchase or reimburse out-of-pocket costs for approved adaptive equipment and technology.

How to get started with GT Independence

To get started, Washington residents must first establish a WA Cares Fund account and apply for their benefits. Those who are approved and require adaptive equipment and technology or transportation will also be prompted to set up an online account with GT Independence to aid with purchases and reimbursements. A participant's benefit balance must be enough to cover the cost of goods or services requested. Residents can contact GT Independence for support in navigating the process at [email protected] or 1-877-659-4500. More information about GT Independence's services is available in the WA Cares Fund toolkit.

About GT Independence

GT Independence is a national financial management service provider that supports individuals participating in self-direction programs. The organization is dedicated to promoting personal choice, independence, and quality of life by delivering reliable, person-centered financial and administrative services. With a growing national footprint, GT Independence continues to expand its impact through innovation, service excellence, and a strong commitment to its people. More information is at gtindependence.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jill Williams

503.546.7861

[email protected]

SOURCE GT Independence