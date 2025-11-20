GT Independence promotes D. Pearl Barnett to president

New role assumed alongside chief operating officer responsibilities

STURGIS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Independence, a financial management service (FMS) company focused on helping people self-direct their long-term care and support services at home or in community-based settings, has promoted D. Pearl Barnett to president, a role she will hold alongside her current position as chief operating officer. With her increased responsibilities, Barnett will maintain oversight of the company's 18-state operations while driving market advancements and operational improvements to expand GT Independence's impact locally and nationally.

"Self-direction has a true champion in Pearl, and so does GT Independence," said John Carmichael, CEO and co-founder of GT Independence. "Her incredible technical knowledge and expertise, strong industry and internal relationships, and limitless passion and energy for self-direction are a powerful combination. With Pearl's deepening involvement, GT Independence is poised to sustain operational excellence while growing to serve more people and programs around the U.S."

In her broadened leadership role, Barnett will partner with Carmichael to drive the FMS company's next phase of market development—all while maintaining the trusted technology and customer support resources that participants and their employees have grown to rely on. With added support from an expanded senior operations team, she will dedicate time to exploring new market opportunities, strengthening advocacy efforts with industry partners, and sustaining industry-leading service for all stakeholders.

Prior to joining GT Independence in 2024, Barnett served as deputy director of operations for ADvancing States and received its Executive Director's award. Previously, she was the administrator for the ADvantage 1915(c) HCBS Medicaid Waiver and Medicaid State Plan Personal Care programs with Oklahoma's Department of Human Services. Barnett serves on several boards in her community, including the Washington DC Alumnae Foundation, and she is a tireless advocate for self-direction and a sought-after speaker and panelist at industry events.

About GT Independence

GT Independence is a national financial management service provider that is on a mission to help people live life according to their choosing regardless of age or ability. The family-founded company supports people in directing their own home and community-based services by administering the financial, technical, and legal aspects of hiring and managing their own staff. Since its inception in 2004, GT Independence has grown to serve more than 50,000 individuals across 18 states and the District of Columbia. Visit gtindependence.com .

Media Contact: Hannah Castle, (510)590-0195, [email protected]

SOURCE GT Independence