GTM Investor Announcement: ZoomInfo Sued on behalf of Investors to Recover Losses after AI Integration Issues Lead to 33% Stock Drop

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of ZoomInfo investors after its stock plummeted nearly 33% because ZoomInfo allegedly misled investors regarding its customer retention.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) and certain of the Company's senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in ZoomInfo, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/zoominfo-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the ZoomInfo ($GTM) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

August 24, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging that ZoomInfo misled investors regarding the impact of ZoomInfo's AI-integrated products on customer retention

Securities alleging that ZoomInfo misled investors regarding the impact of ZoomInfo's AI-integrated products on customer retention Stock Drop: May 12, 2026 – 33% Stock Drop

May 12, 2026 – 33% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington

U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until August 24, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in ZoomInfo securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. It is captioned Tejeda v. ZoomInfo Technologies et al., No. 26-cv-05696.

Why is ZoomInfo Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

ZoomInfo has been sued for securities fraud following a significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws. The decline in ZoomInfo's stock price caused significant losses to investors.

ZoomInfo provides go-to-market ("GTM") intelligence and a customer engagement platform for sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals.

Throughout the relevant period, ZoomInfo allegedly stated that "the demand for AI for GTM is evident up and down our customer stack." According to ZoomInfo, its "innovative go-to-market AI" was "driving stronger daily engagement from a diverse set of go-to-market personas."

On February 9, 2026, ZoomInfo issued its 2026 revenue guidance "in the range of $1.247 billion to $1.267 billion," because "in 2026, our focus is on bringing" ZoomInfo's "all-in-one AI platform for go-to-market teams . . . to our customers at scale."

As alleged, ZoomInfo's customer retention declined as customers were rejecting ZoomInfo's AI products.

Why did ZoomInfo's Stock Drop?



On May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo announced its Q1 2026 results and slashed its 2026 revenue guidance from $1.247-$1.267 billion to $1.185-$1.205 billion. ZoomInfo revealed that its customer growth "regressed" due to "AI and agentic confusion" leading to "a pause in [customers'] purchasing decisions[.]"

This news caused the price of ZoomInfo stock to decline $1.98 per share, or 32.78%, from a closing price of $6.04 per share on May 11, 2026, to $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/zoominfo-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in ZoomInfo, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/zoominfo-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: "[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area," "[t]he interest of the client is always front and center," and "[t]here isn't a better firm in this space." One testimonial described the firm as "nimble and entrepreneurial," with a "relentless focus on adding value for clients."

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/zoominfo-class-action-lawsuit

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP