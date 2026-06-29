GTM Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals in the United States and internationally.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GMT) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning ZoomInfo's growth potential for the fiscal year 2026. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth of its legacy and emerging AI-driven products, core software business and sustained improvement in net revenue retention. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of ZoomInfo's slowing growth its legacy seat-based subscription platforms and weakening customer retention in its downmarket segment. Further, the Company minimized concerns that customers were moving towards consumption-based usage models and developing internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase ZoomInfo's securities at artificially inflated prices

Plaintiff alleges that on May 11, 2026 when ZoomInfo announced its first quarter 2026 financial results, unveiling a sharp decline in growth outlook and accordingly lowered its 2026 full year financial guidance. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to ZoomInfo's revelation. On this news, ZoomInfo's stock price fell to $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026.

What Now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP