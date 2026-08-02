Guangdong Museum shows China's floral patterns that predate luxury monograms by centuries

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South:

The recent trademark dispute between Louis Vuitton and Chinese tea brand Molly Tea has sparked widespread discussion about floral motifs, brand identity and the origins of decorative design.

Yet centuries before monograms became synonymous with luxury fashion, Chinese artisans were creating intricate geometric and floral patterns for architecture, furniture and lacquerware.

A striking example is on display at the Guangdong Museum in Guangzhou. On the museum's third floor, the exhibition "Splendor in Lacquer and Wood: Chaozhou Woodcarving Art" features an exquisite Qing Dynasty gilded woodcarving panel from an entrance screen, showcasing the sophistication of traditional Chinese ornamentation.

At first glance, its repeating floral motifs may seem remarkably familiar to modern viewers. Symmetrical four-petal blossoms are set within an orderly lattice of geometric patterns known as guibei jin ("tortoiseshell brocade") and yazi jin, creating a visual language that is both restrained and richly decorative.

The piece follows one of the four classic compositional styles of Chaozhou woodcarving, combining delicate wooden latticework with relief carvings of lotus and narcissus flowers. Every detail balances geometry with nature and repetition with variation, an aesthetic principle that has shaped Chinese craftsmanship for generations.

Originally used as a decorative entrance screen in traditional Chaoshan homes, such architectural elements were designed to be viewed from both sides. Beyond their visual elegance, they also carried symbolic meanings of purity, harmony and good fortune.

Although the original gold lacquer has faded over time, the design still feels strikingly modern. Its repeated lines, carefully balanced proportions and understated luxury demonstrate that sophisticated pattern design is far from a contemporary invention.

Inspired by this centuries-old masterpiece, the Guangdong Museum has also transformed the pattern into a collectible souvenir. The Blooming Splendor refrigerator magnet faithfully recreates the artifact's signature geometric and floral motifs in zinc alloy, preserving the layered elegance of the original woodcarving in a palm-sized keepsake. With its subtle metallic finish, the magnet brings a piece of Chinese heritage into everyday life, offering a small reminder that timeless design never truly goes out of style.

Sometimes the newest trend is simply an old masterpiece waiting to be rediscovered.

Reporter｜Li Fangwang

Photo｜Guangdong Museum

SOURCE South