Guarda Wallet Solves the Need for TRX in USDT Transactions on Tron

Gas-free transactions of USDT have become one of the most used features in the Guarda ecosystem, with millions of USDT in daily volume processed.

LISBON, Portugal, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many users, Tron isn't about TRX—more about fast and cheap USDT transactions. Freelancers, businesses, and traders are using Tron for speed and cost-effectiveness. Yet there is a problem many users only discover when they try to move their funds for the first time.

To send USDT on Tron, network fees are typically paid in TRX. Imagine receiving 500 USDT in a brand-new wallet. The funds arrive successfully, but when it's time to make the first outgoing transaction, the wallet requires TRX for gas fees. The user now has to find a way to acquire a separate token before they can access their own money.

To solve this issue, Guarda Wallet introduced support for gas-free USDT transactions on Tron in early 2025, becoming one of the first wallet providers to remove the need for users to maintain a TRX balance. Instead, transaction fees can be paid directly in USDT through a fixed 1.5 USDT fee.

Stablecoin Users Don't Want to Manage Gas Tokens

The traditional crypto experience assumes users hold multiple assets. In practice, many people use only stablecoins. Remote workers receive salaries in USDT. Businesses settle invoices in USDT. For these users, TRX often serves no purpose beyond covering transaction fees.

As stablecoins become one of the main entry points into cryptocurrency, maintaining a separate gas token creates unnecessary friction. The goal of Guarda Wallet was simple: make USDT transfers work the way users expect them to work.

Receive funds—Open the wallet—Send funds. All with no additional purchases.

A Simpler Way to Use Tron

What started as a solution to a common user pain point has become one of the most popular features in the Guarda ecosystem. As of 2026, gas-free USDT transactions process millions of USDT in daily volume.

Without gas-free functionality, users typically need to:

Register on an exchange

Purchase TRX

Withdraw it to their wallet

Wait for confirmation

Return to complete the original USDT transfer

By allowing transaction fees to be paid directly in USDT, Guarda removes these extra steps and simplifies one of the most common actions on the Tron network.

How the Gas-Free Wallet Works

The Gas-Free Wallet is available within Guarda's USDT (TRC-20) wallet. Users who plan to operate exclusively with USDT can create a dedicated gas-free wallet before receiving funds. Once USDT arrives at that address, it can be sent without buying or holding TRX.

To activate the feature:

Open the USDT (TRC-20) wallet in Guarda. Select Create Gas-Free Wallet . Share the generated gas-free address to receive USDT.

Next time they receive USDT on a gas-free wallet, they'll be able to withdraw it with a fixed transaction fee of 1.5 USDT.

The feature reflects a broader principle behind Guarda Wallet: crypto wallets should adapt to user behavior, not force users to learn network mechanics before completing a simple transaction.

About Guarda Wallet

Guarda Wallet is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet supporting more than 1 million digital assets across 70+ blockchain networks. Users retain full control of their private keys while accessing storage, transfers, staking, and asset management through desktop, mobile, and web applications.

In 2025, Guarda became one of the first wallet providers to support gas-free USDT transactions on Tron. As of 2026, the feature processes millions of USDT in daily transaction volume.

Media Contact:

Milena Gab

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SOURCE Guarda Wallet