Guarda Wallet Supports Native Monero Subaddresses -- A Feature Few XMR Wallets Offer

While wallets stop at basic Monero transfers, Guarda allows users to generate multiple Monero subaddresses within the same wallet.

LISBON, Portugal, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monero includes a feature called subaddresses that allows users to generate multiple receiving addresses within the same wallet. Instead of reusing a single address for every payment, users can create separate addresses for clients, donations, business transactions, or personal transfers while keeping everything connected to the same wallet.

Subaddresses add an additional layer between transactions and solve a practical problem of how to organize incoming payments without creating other wallets. The challenge is that Monero wallet support is already more limited than what Bitcoin or Ethereum users are used to.

Finding a wallet that supports Monero is one thing. Finding a wallet that supports Monero subaddresses narrows the field even further. Guarda Wallet supports both, giving XMR users access not only to Monero storage and transfers, but also to one of the network's most useful privacy and organization features.

Monero Includes More Than Private Transactions

Most cryptocurrency users know Monero because of its privacy features. Technologies such as ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions help conceal information that remains visible on many public blockchains.

Subaddresses belong to the same privacy-focused design philosophy. They are not a third-party feature or a wallet-specific invention. They are built directly into Monero itself. A Monero subaddress allows users to generate additional receiving addresses that remain connected to the same wallet. Instead of sharing one address repeatedly, users can create separate addresses whenever they need them.

Why Experienced XMR Users Rely on Subaddresses

A freelancer may want independent payment addresses for different clients. A business may need to distinguish customer payments from operational transactions. Content creators often track donations from other income sources. Miners may dedicate a specific address to mining rewards.

Some users create subaddresses simply for their personal activity. Others use them to organize accounting records or keep track of recurring payments. The privacy benefit goes beyond organization. Monero subaddresses are not publicly linked to one another or to the wallet's primary address. To an outside observer, payments sent to different subaddresses appear unrelated.

One Wallet, Multiple Receiving Addresses

Subaddresses do not create new wallets. They create additional receiving addresses cryptographically linked to the same Monero wallet and balance. Funds received through different subaddresses remain accessible from one place, without requiring additional backups, passwords, or recovery phrases.

For users, the process is straightforward. Generate a new subaddress, assign it to a specific purpose, and share it with the relevant sender. At the very least, subaddresses eliminate the need to create multiple wallets just to organize incoming XMR. The privacy benefit is that you don't have to keep sharing the same address over and over again.

Guarda Wallet supports Monero storage, transfers, and native XMR subaddresses within a non-custodial environment. You can generate multiple Monero receiving addresses and maintain control of your private keys and recovery data. The feature is available through Guarda's desktop, mobile, web, and browser extension applications. For Monero users looking beyond basic storage, subaddress support offers access to one of the network's most practical built-in features.

About Guarda Wallet

Guarda Wallet is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet supporting more than 1 million digital assets across 70+ blockchain networks. Users retain full control of their private keys while accessing storage, transfers, staking, and asset management through desktop, mobile, web, and browser extension applications.

Guarda supports Monero (XMR) together with native Monero subaddresses, providing users with secure storage, flexible payment management, and access to one of Monero's most useful privacy-oriented features.

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SOURCE Guarda Wallet