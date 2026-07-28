Guardian appoints Kevin Luebbers as Head of Distribution to accelerate growth across wealth management

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today announced the appointment of Kevin Luebbers as Head of Distribution, responsible for leading the sales and distribution strategy for its individual markets businesses.

Reporting to Mike Perry, Head of Client Solutions and Wealth Management, Luebbers will help further integrate and scale Guardian's distribution model to accelerate growth. He will play a key role in expanding Guardian's protection, wealth management, and retirement solutions business, building on the company's financial and ratings strength, range of retirement solutions offerings, award-winning service capabilities, and established bench of annuity and retirement income experts.

"Kevin brings deep expertise across retirement income, annuities, and distribution strategy, along with a proven track record of building strong partnerships and driving growth across key channels," said Mike Perry, Head of Client Solutions and Wealth Management at Guardian. "As more Americans face the challenge of turning accumulated savings into lasting financial security, Kevin's leadership will help us make an even greater impact by expanding access to the retirement planning and protection-first, holistic solutions people need."

Luebbers joins Guardian from Jackson National Life, where he most recently served as Head of Sales. Over his 25-year career, he has led distribution and growth strategies at wirehouse, bank, independent, agency, hybrid, and registered investment advisor channels.

"Guardian's financial and ratings strength, commitment to leadership in retirement income and protection strategies, and ambitious vision for the future of wealth management make this a unique opportunity," said Kevin Luebbers, Head of Distribution at Guardian. "I'm excited to join the team at this pivotal moment and work with our distribution partners to broaden access to the holistic wealth management solutions clients need."

Luebbers' appointment follows a series of strategic investments Guardian has made to advance its protection-first, holistic planning capabilities for clients, addressing the full spectrum of their needs across investment, protection, and retirement solutions, including:

Recruiting top industry talent to drive growth and innovation, most recently highlighted by the appointment of Nancy DeRusso as Head of Client Solutions in May 2026.

most recently highlighted by the appointment of Nancy DeRusso as Head of Client Solutions in May 2026. Strengthening its retirement income solutions, with Guardian ranking as a top provider of single premium immediate annuities (SPIAs) and deferred income annuities (DIAs). The company also continues to enhance Guardian MarketPerform ® , its registered index-linked annuity.

with Guardian ranking as a top provider of single premium immediate annuities (SPIAs) and deferred income annuities (DIAs). The company also continues to enhance Guardian MarketPerform , its registered index-linked annuity. Evolving the firm's wealth management presence in the market, marked by the rebrand of Park Avenue Securities to Park Avenue ® Wealth Management.

marked by the rebrand of Park Avenue Securities to Park Avenue Wealth Management. Enhancing the advisor and client experience through strategic partnerships, such as Guardian's partnership with Avantos, helping advisors deliver more personalized, planning-led advice at scale.

such as Guardian's partnership with Avantos, helping advisors deliver more personalized, planning-led advice at scale. Deepening advanced planning and investment capabilities, led by Guardian Wealth Advanced Markets, a center of expertise for complex planning, intellectual capital, and thought leadership such as Guardian Wealth Insights: The Year Ahead and Income by Design: A Modern Framework for Retirement Confidence.

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About Guardian

Guardian is making a difference in people's lives across the US as a leading mutual company, providing life and disability insurance, dental and workforce benefits, retirement and wealth solutions. But we offer more than products. We partner with our customers to inspire well-being® — mind, body, and wallet®. Since 1860, when a community of immigrants joined together to protect their families and companies, we have embraced the spirit of mutuality as a mindset. We provide solutions that build financial confidence for individuals, strengthen businesses, and help employees thrive. Working as your partner, we invest in you, holding ourselves accountable not to shareholders, but to your long-term well-being. All of our colleagues share this mindset. Our collaborative culture extends beyond our workplace to uplift communities all around us. Because we believe value grows when it's shared. We're here for you today and we'll be here to deliver on our promises tomorrow. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which includes a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion, the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2025, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $93.8 billion; liabilities = $83.8 billion (including $64.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $10.0 billion.

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY.

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SOURCE Guardian