Guardian and Rippling expand digital capabilities, easing administrative burdens for employers and brokers while supporting workforce well-being

Enhanced API connectivity helps to deliver instant access to high-impact, family-friendly workplace benefits

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) has announced enhancements to its application programming interface (API) integration with Rippling, one of the fastest-growing workforce management companies. These new connections are designed to deliver a seamless benefits administration experience for employers and brokers, driving higher benefits utilization and making it easier for employees to access the high-impact benefits that support their well-being.

The enhancements include Member Eligibility and Policy APIs, making Guardian the first carrier to offer both connections with Rippling. By enabling real-time data exchange between systems, the APIs simplify plan setup, employee enrollment, and benefits updates—eliminating manual processes and reducing the need for data file testing. The result is a faster, more accurate benefits experience that helps reduce billing errors, improve operational efficiency, and ensure employees gain immediate access to their coverage.

According to Guardian research, six out of ten employers believe integrating more HR systems is essential to achieving their employee benefits objectives. Organizations can save up to 200 hours annually on administrative tasks with the adoption of an API-enabled approach to benefits administration, freeing up time for other priorities. Employees also benefit, as those with a highly digital benefits experience report more positive perceptions of how their benefits support their well-being.

"Our collaboration with Rippling makes it easier for employers and brokers to deliver timely, personalized benefits that support employee well-being while also reducing administrative workloads," said Jonathan Mayhew, Head of Group Benefits at Guardian. "It's the latest example of how we're delivering on our commitment to providing a simple, seamless benefits experience powered by technology that's tailored to our customers' needs."

"Benefits should work at the speed of today's workforce," said Hunter Williams, Senior Director of Business Development at Rippling. "Together with Guardian, we're eliminating friction from benefits administration by creating a truly connected experience that puts critical coverage within reach from day one. This integration helps employers operate more efficiently, empowers brokers to better serve their clients, and gives employees seamless access to the benefits that matter most throughout life's most important moments."

Initially available to new customers leveraging Rippling's benefits administration offerings, Guardian's enhanced APIs with Rippling are part of GuardianAccess™, its suite of API connections designed to save time and streamline the benefits experience.

To learn more, visit https://www.guardianlife.com/group/benefits-technology/guardian-access.

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About Guardian

Guardian is making a difference in people's lives across the US as a leading mutual company, providing life and disability insurance, dental and workforce benefits, retirement and wealth solutions. But we offer more than products. We partner with our customers to inspire well-being® —mind, body, and wallet®. Since 1860, when a community of immigrants joined together to protect their families and companies, we have embraced the spirit of mutuality as a mindset. We provide solutions that build financial confidence for individuals, strengthen businesses, and help employees thrive. Working as your partner, we invest in you, holding ourselves accountable not to shareholders, but to your long-term well-being. All of our colleagues share this mindset. Our collaborative culture extends beyond our workplace to uplift communities all around us. Because we believe value grows when it's shared. We're here for you today and we'll be here to deliver on our promises tomorrow. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which includes a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion, the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Rippling

Rippling is the AI platform that connects HR, IT, and Finance, giving Rippling AI everything it needs to help run your company. Because data and permissions live in one place, Rippling AI has a complete view of your business and can take action that organizations can trust, quickly and safely. Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $1.8B from Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Bedrock, among others and has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes Cloud 100, and G2's Top Global Software Companies list.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

All data source from Guardian's "Next Digital Renaissance" report.

Rippling is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Guardian. Guardian is neither responsible nor liable for services, advice or recommendations made by Rippling.

©2026 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

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SOURCE Guardian