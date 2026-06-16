Guardian partners with XP Health to expand flexible, innovative vision care options for employees

The collaboration delivers a digital-first experience designed to support physical health, financial confidence, and overall well-being

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today announced a new partnership with XP Health, adding a digital-first vision care option to its broader benefits ecosystem. The discount plan enables Guardian to further address a range of employee needs and preferences while introducing XP Health as a differentiated solution.

Employees with access to XP Health offerings through their employer will be able to leverage its modern vision care platform, designed to make it easier to engage with routine care and manage costs. Features include:

A digital-first experience with virtual and at-home try-on options, online prescription renewal, and streamlined scheduling for routine eye exams.





with virtual and at-home try-on options, online prescription renewal, and streamlined scheduling for routine eye exams. Transparent pricing , with access to thousands of brand-name frames at discounted prices, annual allowances that include both glasses and contact lenses, and doctor-recommended lens coatings included at no additional cost.





, with access to thousands of brand-name frames at discounted prices, annual allowances that include both glasses and contact lenses, and doctor-recommended lens coatings included at no additional cost. Flexible vision care options, including comprehensive eye exams through a network of trusted providers nationwide, as well as prescription and non-prescription eyewear such as computer glasses, readers, and sunglasses.

"Joining forces with XP Health allows us to continue meeting employees where they are by pairing vision care with the kind of simplicity, transparency, and digital engagement many have come to expect," said Jill Purcell, Head of Dental and Vision Product and Network Management at Guardian. "By adding this option to our vision offerings, we're giving employers and their employees more meaningful ways to support overall well-being while also making it easier to manage costs and still enjoy the brands and looks they desire."

According to Guardian's 2026 Mind, Body, and Wallet® report, only 40% of full-time employees say they're good at keeping up with routine doctor visits, while just 30% rate their financial health as "excellent" or "very good." By expanding access to vision care through XP Health, Guardian is helping employees keep pace with regular care and gain greater clarity around expenses, encouraging healthier habits and long-term well-being.

"XP Health was built to make vision care simpler and more affordable, with technology and upfront pricing that put members in control," said Antonio Moraes, CEO of XP Health. "With Guardian, we're empowering more employees to not just get the glasses, contact lenses, and exams they need but also understand what they're paying for."

Guardian's collaboration with XP Health is the company's latest offering that leverages digital tools and innovative resources to help address employees' complex well-being needs. These include:

Guardian's vision care options with XP Health are currently available in 26 states, with expanded availability planned over time.

To learn more, visit https://www.guardianlife.com/vision-insurance/xp-health.

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About Guardian

Guardian is making a difference in people's lives across the US as a leading mutual company, providing life and disability insurance, dental and workforce benefits, retirement and wealth solutions. But we offer more than products. We partner with our customers to inspire well-being® —mind, body, and wallet®. Since 1860, when a community of immigrants joined together to protect their families and companies, we have embraced the spirit of mutuality as a mindset. We provide solutions that build financial confidence for individuals, strengthen businesses, and help employees thrive. Working as your partner, we invest in you, holding ourselves accountable not to shareholders, but to your long-term well-being. All of our colleagues share this mindset. Our collaborative culture extends beyond our workplace to uplift communities all around us. Because we believe value grows when it's shared. We're here for you today and we'll be here to deliver on our promises tomorrow. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which includes a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion, the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About XP Health

XP Health helps large employers and health plans deliver modern vision care with the lowest total cost of care and measurable ROI. Through its digital platform and nationwide network of more than 100,000 provider combinations, XP Health offers the industry's most comprehensive vision program—providing total price transparency and eliminating unnecessary markups.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, XP Health serves over 500,000 members across 3,500 business customers, including Fortune 500 companies, health plans, and strategic partners such as Guardian. The company was named one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. 5000 and one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies by TIME Magazine in 2025.

Learn more at www.xphealth.co.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2025, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $93.8 billion; liabilities = $83.8 billion (including $64.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $10.0 billion.

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY.

This program provides wholesale pricing or negotiated discounts on behalf of members on certain vision services and products through participating vision care providers and the XP Health Marketplace. The range of the discounts may vary depending on the product and/or clinical provider. XP Health works with organizations and employers who sponsor access to discounted services or products for program members. XP Health does not pay or reimburse participating vision care providers for the cost of vision care services or products purchased by the program member.

Program members may be required to pay for the cost of some vision care services or products received as detailed in the subscription plan purchased by your sponsor. You may file a complaint by contacting customer care. This program is administered by XP Health 2026, Inc., 969 Industrial Rd, Suite A, San Carlos, CA 94070, 1-888-974-3020, https://www.xphealth.co.

Vision benefits discussed herein are provided by XP Health 2026, Inc. d/b/a ("XP Health"), 969 Industrial Rd. Suite A, San Carlos, CA, 94070. XP Health is not an insurance benefit. Insured products are offered by the Guardian Life Insurance Company New York, NY. ("Guardian") which has a financial interest in XP Health. XP Health may not be offered through Guardian in all states. In certain states National Vision Administrators, L.L.C. ("NVA) may be the discount plan license holder or operator. Consult discount plan member terms and conditions for specific details.

8946266.1 (05/2028)

SOURCE Guardian