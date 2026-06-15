GUESS Watches Introduces Pride Capsule Collection Supporting The Trevor Project

Three striking timepieces celebrate Every Shade of Love

SHELTON, Conn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches proudly unveils its Pride Capsule Collection, a trio of striking timepieces designed to honor individuality, connection, and the beauty found in every shade of love. From luminous gold finishes to transparent crystal cases and vibrant rainbow details, each watch is a bold statement of self-expression and inclusivity.

GUESS Watches Pride

As part of this launch, GUESS Watches is proud to continue its six-year partnership with The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people, providing critical resources and 24/7 support. In support of this collaboration, GUESS Watches will be donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project.

The Joy watch is designed to be worn boldly, featuring a 39mm gold-tone multifunction dial with full-on glitz detailing that creates constant light play, and a stunning bezel showcasing a spectrum of baguette-cut crystals framed by pavé-set accents. Finished with a vibrant rainbow-striped silicone strap, Joy transforms color into celebration for an uplifting expression of pride, confidence, and love without limits.

The True watch celebrates the power of authenticity with a luminous gold-tone case framed by a full spectrum of rainbow crystal embellishments. Each color flows seamlessly around the bezel, creating a powerful visual tribute to individuality. A champagne sunray dial adds depth and glow, featuring glitz detailing and a multifunction layout that balances beauty with versatility. Finished with a smooth white silicone strap, the look feels modern, joyful, and unapologetically proud.

GUESS' best-selling Venix silhouette steps into the spotlight with a fully transparent design that reveals every detail. The 42 mm clear case has sculpted lines and dimensional depth, while the clear multifunction dial enhances the sense of openness and movement. A vibrant gradient frame in purple, orange, blue, and yellow surrounds the dial, infusing the design with energy and optimism. A clear silicone strap with contrast stitching completes the look with striking color and cohesion.

"At GUESS, we believe style is a powerful form of self-expression," said Brett Gibson, President & Chief Commercial Officer, GUESS Watches. "This Pride Capsule Collection is a celebration of identity, love, and belonging—and through our support of The Trevor Project, we're honored to help amplify resources that truly make a difference."

Wear your GUESS Watch with pride as a symbol of solidarity, self-expression, and authenticity. Together, every shade matters and every moment is brighter when love is celebrated boldly.

About GUESS Watches

Introduced to the world in 1984, GUESS Watches are designed to appeal to fashion-driven consumers around the world. The authority in fashion watches with innovative and on-trend designs GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores.

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SOURCE GUESS Watches